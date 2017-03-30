Sean Hale Apprehended At Fort Payne, Ala.; Confesses To Shooting Cleveland Man Whose Body Was Found In Polk County

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Police said a man sought for the murder of 34-year-old Thomas Creek Jr. of Cleveland was apprehended on Wednesday and confessed to shooting the victim.

Fort Payne Police notified Cleveland detectives that they had contact with Sean Hale and his brother, Brian Hale, walking along the shoulder of I-59.

They said Sean Hale gave false information to police, but Brian Hale revealed to police their identity.

Cleveland detectives traveled to Fort Payne to interview Sean and Brian Hale.

Police said the stolen vehicle used in the commission of the Creek murder was located burned in a remote part of Fort Payne.

The body of the victim was found in a remote section of Polk County, Tn.