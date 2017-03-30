 Thursday, March 30, 2017 78.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sean Hale Apprehended At Fort Payne, Ala.; Confesses To Shooting Cleveland Man Whose Body Was Found In Polk County

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Police said a man sought for the murder of 34-year-old Thomas Creek Jr. of Cleveland was apprehended on Wednesday and confessed to shooting the victim.

Fort Payne Police notified Cleveland detectives that they had contact with Sean Hale and his brother, Brian Hale, walking along the shoulder of I-59.

They said Sean Hale gave false information to police, but Brian Hale revealed to police their identity.

Cleveland detectives traveled to Fort Payne to interview Sean and Brian Hale.

Police said the stolen vehicle used in the commission of the Creek murder was located burned in a remote part of Fort Payne.

The body of the victim was found in a remote section of Polk County, Tn.


March 30, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 30, 2017

Skeletal Remains Found On Wesdell Lane In Cleveland; Dog Brings In Human Skull

March 30, 2017

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 1 GS 1648791 POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 2 GS 1648792 TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE HENSLEY, MICHAEL WADE W 41 M 0 3 GS 1648793 CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY WRIGHT, ANASTASIA LOUISE W 21 F 0 1 GS ... (click for more)

Skeletal Remains Found On Wesdell Lane In Cleveland; Dog Brings In Human Skull

Cleveland Police said human skeletal remains were discovered in the 3100 block of Wesdell Lane on Wednesday. At approximately 7:30 a.m., units were called to interview a man who had called advising that his  dog had brought a human skull into his garage.   Crime Identification personnel responded and the originating location of the skull was ... (click for more)

Opinion

Slaxxon Regret - And Response

Back in the seventies my three oldest brothers had a buddy named Steve Slack. “Slack” was a star soccer player at Baylor and he grew up on Lookout Mountain, which is where I grew up. He and Jimmy, Henry and Bill went to the University of Virginia where they were roommates in an old, beat up house that was painted pink. Naturally, the place became known as the “Pink Palace” but lest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Catchers & ‘Shaq’

Kids whose parents are active members in the military were special guests of the New York Yankees when they played the Tampa Bay Rays in an exhibition game last Sunday in Tampa. The Yankees had even arranged for taped videos so some of the kids could watch with the rest of the crowd as their parents told how much they missed them on the Jumbotron. Both the kids and the fans ate ... (click for more)

Sports

Lindsey Leads Unbeaten Baylor Past Marion County

There are quite a few new names and faces in the lineup for Baylor’s softball team this spring, but the Lady Red Raiders are the two-time Division II state champs, so it’s more a case of reloading than rebuilding. It’s still early in the season and there’s a lot of key games coming up, but the Lady Raiders are clicking on all cylinders at this point and are now 8-0 following ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Begins Search For New Men's Basketball Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs begin their search for the 20th head coach in the program’s proud history. The previous 19 combined for 1,281 wins, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances (11 as a DI program), one NCAA DI Sweet 16, 11 Southern Conference Regular Season titles, 11 SoCon Tourney crowns and the 1977 NCAA DII Championship.   Coach Matt McCall departs for UMass after two strong ... (click for more)


