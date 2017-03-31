Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON

1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER $1,000.00

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS SCH II METHAMPHETAMINE

UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON

---

BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

710 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BRADFORD, JOSHUA LEE

8741 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURLESON, EARL EVERETT

6026 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNS, JESSICA NICOLE

4903 COURT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUTLER, DONTAVIOUS DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

---

CALHOUN, COLEMAN

3217 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

3610 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

ENSLEY, JENNIFER LEIGH

4002 PATTON DRIVE APT 1A EAST RIDGE, 31412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE

935 UP THE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

---

FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON

4903 COURT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

FRAZIER, GERRY LEIGH

4903 COURT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)

DOG RUNNING AT LARGE

---

GAMBLE, ASHLEY JORDAN

1927 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GONGAWARE, RUSSELL LEE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRANT, RICKY LELAND

3610 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE

515 COLEMAN CEMETARY RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/13/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000.00

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS SCH II METHAMPHETAMINE

UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRADFORD, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURLESON, EARL EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURNS, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT BUTLER, DONTAVIOUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/14/1993

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA CALHOUN, COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/19/1961

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CIMINI, NICOLE LIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 ENSLEY, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) FRAZIER, GERRY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)

DOG RUNNING AT LARGE GAMBLE, ASHLEY JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRANT, RICKY LELAND

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/31/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GROSS, ACCIE CARTER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/07/1965

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT/DOMESTIC GUIENDON, JENNIFER DIANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA) HATFIELD, HEATHER ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, STEVEN RAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KELLY, MISTY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT MACK, WILLIS L

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/18/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCPHERSON, DENIQUIA DANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MOORE, DANNY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/29/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ROBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/04/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II PIERCE, SHAUN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)