Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, March 31, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000.00
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS SCH II METHAMPHETAMINE
  • UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADFORD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURLESON, EARL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
BUTLER, DONTAVIOUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
CALHOUN, COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1961
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ENSLEY, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • EVADING ARREST
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
FRAZIER, GERRY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)
  • DOG RUNNING AT LARGE
GAMBLE, ASHLEY JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRANT, RICKY LELAND
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/31/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GROSS, ACCIE CARTER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
GUIENDON, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
HATFIELD, HEATHER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, STEVEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KELLY, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
MACK, WILLIS L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/18/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCPHERSON, DENIQUIA DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MOORE, DANNY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/29/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PIERCE, SHAUN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

PUGH, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
REEVES, WILLIAM HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( CHILD SUPPORT)
SOLIS, TOMAS RIVERA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATSON, JESSE L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
YORK, ANITA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE




March 31, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

March 30, 2017

Corker Says There Is An Exceptional Opportunity For New Strategic Thinking In U.S. Approach To The World

March 30, 2017

Former Friends Keith, Ketchersid Say Shooting Incident Changed Their Lives


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON  1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker expressed optimism on Thursday about the opportunity for cooperation between Congress and the Trump administration on implementing a new strategic vision for the U.S. approach ... (click for more)

Marcus Keith told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that a shooting at the home of his longtime friend, Shannon Frank Ketchersid, on April 3, 2015, has left him with lingering injuries. Ketchersid, ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON  1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT UNDER $1,000.00 DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS SCH II METHAMPHETAMINE UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON --- BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS  710 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Corker Says There Is An Exceptional Opportunity For New Strategic Thinking In U.S. Approach To The World

Senator Bob Corker expressed optimism on Thursday about the opportunity for cooperation between Congress and the Trump administration on implementing a new strategic vision for the U.S. approach to the world. The comments came during a committee hearing featuring testimony from former national security advisor Stephen Hadley and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ohio's 7-Day Prescription

Governor John Kasich has just issued an order that will limit opioid prescriptions in Ohio to seven days for adults and five days for children. In the city of Columbus, it is not a second too soon. Police claim they are seeing at least two deaths for overdoses every day. Earlier this month a 13-year-old called 911 and said he couldn’t wake up his dad – a senior airline pilot – or ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady 'Canes Stop Lady Trojans 1-0 On Rogers' 4-Hit Shutout

Prior to Thursday’s softball game East Hamilton coach Norma Nelson was bemoaning the fact her Lady Hurricanes were struggling, having won just once in seven games. On the drive to East Hamilton, Soddy-Daisy coach Travis Hale was on the phone with his pal Greg Rosser, an assistant coach at Arts & Sciences. Hale was fretting over his Lady Trojans’ lack of run production, ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


