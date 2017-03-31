Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000.00
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS SCH II METHAMPHETAMINE
- UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON
|
|BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRADFORD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURLESON, EARL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BURNS, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
|
|BUTLER, DONTAVIOUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
|
|CALHOUN, COLEMAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/19/1961
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CIMINI, NICOLE LIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|ENSLEY, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
|
|FRAZIER, GERRY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DOG RUNNING AT LARGE)
- DOG RUNNING AT LARGE
|
|GAMBLE, ASHLEY JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, RICKY LELAND
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/31/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|GRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GROSS, ACCIE CARTER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GUIENDON, JENNIFER DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|HATFIELD, HEATHER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, STEVEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KELLY, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- BRIBERY OF PUBLIC SERVANT
|
|MACK, WILLIS L
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/18/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDUFFEY, CAMERON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCPHERSON, DENIQUIA DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MOORE, DANNY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/29/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|PIERCE, SHAUN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|PUGH, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
|
|REEVES, WILLIAM HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBBINS, THOMAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT ( CHILD SUPPORT)
|
|SOLIS, TOMAS RIVERA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATSON, JESSE L
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|YORK, ANITA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|