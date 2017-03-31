 Friday, March 31, 2017 63.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

CVB Attorney Threatens Legal Action If Commissioner Boyd Has Any Further "Breaches Of Confidentiality': Boyd Says CVB Using High-Price Lawyer To Shield Its Spending Practices

Friday, March 31, 2017

A lawyer for the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) said in a letter to County Attorney Rheubin Taylor that Commissioner Tim Boyd should not have released certain information about the CVB he obtained from the county auditor's office.

Attorney Phillip Whitaker said if there are any additional "breaches of confidentiality" that the CVB will pursue legal action.

Commissioner Boyd said, "This letter is just another example of how the CVB wants to keep their financials from going public. The fact the CVB is using their funds to pay a high-priced lawyer to intervene is another example of questionable use of our tax dollars. 

"We all need to remember 80 percent of the CVB operating funds come from the hotel/motel tax, which the County Commission entrusts to them.

"If the CVB has nothing to hide or if the CVB really wants to make me look bad, release the documents. Let the public be the judge and jury of whether the CVB is being good stewards of our tax revenue."

Attorney Whitaker said in the letter, "We represent the Chattanooga area Convention & Visitors Bureau and are writing concerning a document entitled "CVB - Beyond the Audit Report" that Tim Boyd prepared and released to the public on March 29, 2017 at a County Commission committee meeting in his capacity as a Hamilton County Commissioner.

"This document appears to be an official report of the Hamilton County Commission. The document states on its face that it was prepared using information obtained from the Hamilton County Auditor. That information appears to have been derived in part from working papers created by or supplied to the office of the County Auditor in connection with audit reports of the CVB.

"As I am sure you are aware, working papers, including records of an auditee, and all records relating to the audit or investigation by the internal audit staff of the County Auditor, are confidential as a matter of Tennessee law.

"Mr. Boyd, in his capacity as a Hamilton County Commissioner, had no right to release, and indeed had a duty not to release, to the public any information from the working papers not appearing in the audit reports themselves.

"Mr. Boyd's violation of the statutory confidentiality rules in his capacity as a county commissioner is not only a problem for him, it also reflects poorly on the entire Hamilton County Commission.

"Please understand that should the Hamilton County Commission allow any further breaches of confidentiality, we will pursue the action necessary to protect our client's interest."

Commissioner Boyd said the county attorney's office reviewed his report prior to its release and approved it.

The CVB gets $7.1 million per year from the hotel/motel tax that first goes to the county, then is transferred to the tourism agency.


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner ... (click for more)


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading : FINANCE a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as "the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 ...

Fired WUTC Reporter Sues UTC For $1 Million

A reporter for WUTC public radio who was fired after complaints from legislators about a controversial story is suing UTC for $1 million. The complaint was filed by Jacqueline Helbert in Circuit Court. She is also suing UTC officials George Heddleston and Chuck Cantrell, who allegedly made the decision to terminate her. Legislators said she did not identify herself as a ...

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ohio's 7-Day Prescription

Governor John Kasich has just issued an order that will limit opioid prescriptions in Ohio to seven days for adults and five days for children. In the city of Columbus, it is not a second too soon. Police claim they are seeing at least two deaths for overdoses every day. Earlier this month a 13-year-old called 911 and said he couldn’t wake up his dad – a senior airline pilot – or ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Owls Win Twice In Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational Softball

(Story will be updated) Ooltewah’s first two opponents in Friday’s Jim Frost Ooltewah Invitational softball extravaganza had a combined record of 21-4. First up was Knox Catholic (4-0). The Lady Owls fell behind 1-0, but rode the three-hit pitching of sophomore MacKenzie Patterson and hard hitting by Cheyenne Sales to a five-inning 6-1 victory on a sunny, breezy day at ... (click for more)

Lookout Valley, Red Bank Softball Winners Thursday

The Lookout Valley Lady Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the first inning and added five more in the fifth en route to an 11-7 win at Signal Mountain Thursday afternoon. Beth Crownover, Brianna Sexton, Zoe McGlamery and Jordan Cabrera all had two hits for the Lady Jackets as they finished the game with 11.  Sexton also had four runs batted in. Payton Albritton had three ... (click for more)


