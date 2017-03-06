Grohn Says He Will Address Fire And Police Pensions, Salaries

Monday, March 6, 2017

Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn said he will address police and firefighter pensions and salary reform.

He said, “Over the last four years the ability of the police and fire department to recruit and retain officers has been drastically hindered. The Chattanooga Police Department has held five academies in the last four years. Unfortunately, because of issues with pensions, salary, and morale the city has seen only a net increase of four officers since 2013.

"The current administration has been misleading the public into believing the CPD is close to 500 officers. The truth is, today the city has only 422 police officers. Currently the CPD is struggling to fill its next academy. In addition, firefighters are in desperate need of new gear and it is our civic duty to take care of those who run towards danger.”

His campaign said, "Mayoral candidate Larry Grohn has and will continue to back the fire and police department. Grohn’s administration will bring together fire and police pension board members, retirees, and current officers and firefighters to hammer out benefit issues.

"This to be done with not only the intent to recruit, but retain our officers and firefighters which our city has spent millions of taxpayer dollars to train, only to see our first responders leave to higher paying municipalities."