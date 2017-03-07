House Passes Legislation To Name New Federal Courthouse In Honor Of Senator Thompson

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in honor of former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson.

The entire Tennessee delegation introduced this legislation on Jan. 9.

“Fred Thompson is one of Tennessee’s most celebrated public figures," said Senator Lamar Alexander. "He had a distinguished career as an attorney, a Senate investigator in the Watergate hearings, and a United States senator. I am pleased the House voted to name the new Nashville federal courthouse in his honor, and I look forward to taking up this legislation in the Senate soon.