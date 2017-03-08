Trial Date Set In Lawsuit Against County Schools Over Rape Of Ooltewah High Basketball Players

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A June 4, 2018, trial date has been set in the case involving the rape of a freshmen Ooltewah High School basketball player.

Federal Judge Travis McDonough set the cases at a hearing on Wednesday.

A freshman on the team filed suit in connection with the incident just before Christmas at a cabin in Gatlinburg.

It alleges there was a culture of abuse and bullying at Ooltewah High and that county school officials took no action to stop it.

The freshman suffered a severe injury when a pool cue was inserted into his rectum by a senior player as two other seniors held him down.