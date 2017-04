Monday, April 17, 2017

Mayor Andy Berke was sworn in for a second four-year term at the Tivoli Theatre on Monday afternoon.

City Council members also took their oaths in a brief ceremony.

When the City Council meets on Tuesday, it will be the first session for Erskine Oglesby, Demetrus Coonrod, Anthony Byrd and Darrin Ledford.

Returning council members are Russell Gilbert, Carol Berz, Jerry Mitchell, Ken Smith and Chip Henderson.