Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALL, TRAVIS LEON
1907 OLIVER STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
8807 LAKE VILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY
3005 D DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA
6106 WATER OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREAZEALE, BRITTANY ASHLIN
113 CALIFORNIA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTRAM, JACK LANE
4111 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
CAL, DERRICK JAMES
2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CARTER, KEITH DEWANE
4800 JEFFERY LN Chattanooga, 374102125
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR
18 HICKORY LN RINNGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CRUZE, STEVEN WYATT
863 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN
1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION(
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE
1105 N HAWTHORNE ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE
2408 N BRYAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GANT, TAMARA M
4005 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072814
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GOULD, CHRISTI LYNN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
7029 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
HARVEY, ALICIA ANN
309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE
821 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112014
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JACINTO, OFELIA
3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN
700 ABROR LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KENDRICK MARCEL
1701 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON
3905 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LESLIE, AMANDA GRACE
112 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATHIS-DAVIS, DONNA LYNN
1312 ADONA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS WITHOUT PERSCRIPTION
---
MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE
5326 Slayton Ave Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
MERRITT, JOY DAWN
41 ROWDY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
2507 LONG ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
MOORE, JESSE DANIEL
1606 WEST 43 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374091343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE
1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
PARKER, ANTHONY CORTEZ
2002 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
HARASSMENT
---
PETERSON, TYLER CARREY
2939 MANER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN
5325 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
STANCEL, MARCY REBECCA
132 WILLIE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STILTNER, DARRELL LEEE
1245 NOTHERN HILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN
6307 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37308
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON
2709 CITIVIEW APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION COCAINE FOR RES
---
TWILLEY, MALCOLM
4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
VESS, JASON
100 THOMAS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VINES, SAVANAH MARIE
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WARMOUTH, MICHAEL TIMOTHY
7720 RIDGE BAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
WICKS, DAVID P
3798 SUGAR GROVE VLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
WILEY, CLARENCE
2707 ORNARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
616 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
