Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALL, TRAVIS LEON 
1907 OLIVER STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON 
8807 LAKE VILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY 
3005 D DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA 
6106 WATER OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BREAZEALE, BRITTANY ASHLIN 
113 CALIFORNIA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTRAM, JACK LANE 
4111 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
---
CAL, DERRICK JAMES 
2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CARTER, KEITH DEWANE 
4800 JEFFERY LN Chattanooga, 374102125 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
CHASE, TONY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR 
18 HICKORY LN RINNGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CRUZE, STEVEN WYATT 
863 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN 
1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION(
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE 
1105 N HAWTHORNE ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE 
2408 N BRYAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GANT, TAMARA M 
4005 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072814 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GOULD, CHRISTI LYNN 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH 
7029 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
---
HARVEY, ALICIA ANN 
309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE 
821 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112014 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR 
5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JACINTO, OFELIA 
3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN 
700 ABROR LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, KENDRICK MARCEL 
1701 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON 
3905 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
LESLIE, AMANDA GRACE 
112 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATHIS-DAVIS, DONNA LYNN 
1312 ADONA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS WITHOUT PERSCRIPTION
---
MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE 
5326 Slayton Ave Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH 
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
MERRITT, JOY DAWN 
41 ROWDY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE 
2507 LONG ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
MOORE, JESSE DANIEL 
1606 WEST 43 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374091343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE 
1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
PARKER, ANTHONY CORTEZ 
2002 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
HARASSMENT
---
PETERSON, TYLER CARREY 
2939 MANER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN 
5325 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
STANCEL, MARCY REBECCA 
132 WILLIE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STILTNER, DARRELL LEEE 
1245 NOTHERN HILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN 
6307 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON 
2709 CITIVIEW APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON 
3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION COCAINE FOR RES
---
TWILLEY, MALCOLM 
4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
VESS, JASON 
100 THOMAS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VINES, SAVANAH MARIE 
1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WARMOUTH, MICHAEL TIMOTHY 
7720 RIDGE BAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
WICKS, DAVID P 
3798 SUGAR GROVE VLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
WILEY, CLARENCE 
2707 ORNARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ 
616 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

