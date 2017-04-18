Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALL, TRAVIS LEON

1907 OLIVER STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

8807 LAKE VILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

---

BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY

3005 D DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA

6106 WATER OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BREAZEALE, BRITTANY ASHLIN

113 CALIFORNIA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTTRAM, JACK LANE

4111 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---CAL, DERRICK JAMES2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---CARTER, KEITH DEWANE4800 JEFFERY LN Chattanooga, 374102125Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---CHASE, TONY ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR18 HICKORY LN RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CRUZE, STEVEN WYATT863 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN1318 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION(VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---EARLS, ELEXIA SHUNISE1105 N HAWTHORNE ST A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ERVIN, CORDARO DEMONTE2408 N BRYAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GANT, TAMARA M4005 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072814Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERING WITH POLICEDISORDERLY CONDUCT---GOULD, CHRISTI LYNN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH7029 SIMS RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:POSS. OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---HARVEY, ALICIA ANN309 BROWNTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE821 N GERMANTOWN RD Chattanooga, 374112014Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---HORTON, VINCENT LAMAR5108 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---JACINTO, OFELIA3100 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION---JONES, KAMESHA LEANN700 ABROR LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, KENDRICK MARCEL1701 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON3905 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LESLIE, AMANDA GRACE112 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MATHIS-DAVIS, DONNA LYNN1312 ADONA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS WITHOUT PERSCRIPTION---MCCARTY, COURTNEY LINIQUE5326 Slayton Ave Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MELLO, ELIZABETH6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING---MERRITT, JOY DAWN41 ROWDY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE2507 LONG ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION---MOORE, JESSE DANIEL1606 WEST 43 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374091343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---PARKER, ANTHONY CORTEZ2002 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000HARASSMENT---PETERSON, TYLER CARREY2939 MANER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RANDOLPH, CODY ALLEN5325 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---STANCEL, MARCY REBECCA132 WILLIE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STILTNER, DARRELL LEEE1245 NOTHERN HILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOKES, SCOTTY JUSTIN6307 GAMBLE ROAD HARRISON, 37308Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---SUMMERS, RODNEY LABRON2709 CITIVIEW APT H5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---TUCKER, ANTHONY VERNON3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION COCAINE FOR RES---TWILLEY, MALCOLM4005 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---VESS, JASON100 THOMAS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---VINES, SAVANAH MARIE1011 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---WARMOUTH, MICHAEL TIMOTHY7720 RIDGE BAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---WICKS, DAVID P3798 SUGAR GROVE VLY RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)---WILEY, CLARENCE2707 ORNARD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ616 SHANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

