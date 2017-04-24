Woman Charged With Murdering Her Husband At Their Rhea County Home

Monday, April 24, 2017

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Rhea County woman in connection with the death of her husband.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI special agents began investigating the death of Thomas Richard Wilkey, Jr. on Monday, shortly after deputies from the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department found his body in his home in the 1200 block of Walkerton Road in Dayton.

During the course of the investigation, agents, working alongside investigators from Rhea County, developed information leading to Wilkey’s wife, Patricia Kaye Wilkey, as the individual responsible for the crime.

On Monday evening, agents arrested Ms. Wilkey, 50, and charged her with one count of criminal homicide.

She was initially being held without bond in the Rhea County Jail.