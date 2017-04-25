Haslam Outlines Budget Amendments

 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 77.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced his amendment to the Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget proposal that will be considered by the 110th General Assembly in the coming weeks.

The appropriations amendment to HB511/SB483 tracks closely to the governor’s original budget proposal presented to the legislature Jan.

30, which for the second year in a row does not take on any new debt and makes significant investments in teachers, K-12 schools, higher education, state employees, the state’s Rainy Day Fund and the tax cuts included in the IMPROVE Act, his office said.

“This amendment builds on our priorities by making strategic and thoughtful investments across state government,” Governor Haslam said. “Because of the conservative fiscal responsibility we have shown, we can be the state with the lowest taxes and the lowest debt while providing Tennesseans not only with access to opportunity but the tools to be successful, like a safe and reliable transportation network that supports long-term growth.”

Notable investments in the FY 17-18 budget amendment include—

In recurring dollars:

  • $8 million to increase salaries paid to Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities service providers who care for the state’s most vulnerable; and
  • $2 million for prevention, education, treatment and recovery services with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

      And in one-time funds:

  • $55 million for transportation projects as the IMPROVE Act is phased in;
  • $40 million for a new State Library and Archives building to collect and preserve Tennessee records of historical, documentary and reference value; and
  • $10.65 million for disaster relief in Gatlinburg and Sevier County after the devastating wildfires in November 2016. 

The appropriations amendment is customarily introduced in the final weeks of the legislative session each year for consideration and approval by the General Assembly.

