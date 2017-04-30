Severe Storms Pound Signal, Leaving Downed Trees And Damaged Homes In Their Wake

 Monday, May 1, 2017 65.2°F   rain   Rain

Sunday, April 30, 2017 - by Judy Frank
The massive tree which fell onto a house at the corner of Dunsinane and Windy Way not only damaged the roof, it punched holes into the dining room and a room at the back of the structure.
- photo by Judy Frank
The massive columnar tree that crashed onto the roof of a Signal Mountain home during Saturday’s violent wind and thunderstorms is gone now, thanks to the joint efforts of Tree Worx and Timberlinks employees.
But forecasters are predicting more severe weather during the coming week, noted Care Connections owner Chris Duggan, who is organizing and overseeing repairs to the house in Hidden Brooks.
“We could be doing this same thing at some other house tonight,” she said with a resigned sigh.
Unfortunately, Sergeant Tim Foster of the Signal Mountain Police Department noted, what happened to the house in Hidden Brooks is not a fluke.
During recent weeks, when the long severe drought came to an end and heavy rains began pounding the area, he said, lots of trees have fallen and “we’ve had three or four fall on top of houses, including one over on Whipporwill.”
Ms. Duggan said the resident of the Hidden Brooks house was unharmed, but the same cannot be said for her home.
In addition to the damage done to the roof, the tree punched one hole into the dining room and another into a room at the back of the structure.
“There’s plenty of work still to be done,” she said.
 
Fortunately, however, there also appears to be no shortage of people willing to help, according to Ms. Duggan.
 
“When they found out what had happened, both Tree Worx and Timberlinks agreed to come out and work together today, even though it was Sunday,” she said. “When two companies that compete against each other are willing to work together to help somebody, it means a lot.”

