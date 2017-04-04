DesJarlais Votes To Condemn North Korea, Support Regional Allies

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais voted Monday night to condemn North Korean aggression and to re-affirm the United States’ commitment to national security and that of its regional allies.

According to the resolution, which the House of Representatives approved overwhelmingly, “North Korea’s ballistic missile program has demonstrated an increasing ability to reach the United States, which constitutes a credible and growing threat to the security of the American people.”



The resolution lists 24 recent missile tests and two nuclear tests. The document calls for the U.S. to enforce economic sanctions against North Korea and to cooperate militarily with international partners. It calls for China – North Korea’s closest diplomatic relation – to rein in its neighbor and for China to cease intimidation of South Korea.



“While North Korea and China have been asserting themselves in East Asia, the U.S. Navy is at its smallest level in almost a century,” said Rep. DesJarlais. “We must condemn the threat and prepare a strong defense to keep the peace in Asia.”



As part of a recent defense funding bill, Rep. DesJarlais voted to fund the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, which South Korea is deploying to prevent a possible attack.



Rep. DesJarlais also voted Monday to designate North Korea a state sponsor of terror. Until 2008, the rogue regime had been on the State Department’s terror list. However, recent incidents include test-firing a missile while the Prime Minister of Japan met with President Donald Trump, an assassination plot in Malaysia, and an $81 million cyber-fraud in Bangladesh.



According to the House legislation, North Korea also sponsors Hezbollah, an Iranian terror group.

