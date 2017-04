Chattanooga Facing Another Line Of Severe Storms Wednesday; County Schools To Close 2 Hours Early

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Chattanooga is in the path of another line of severe storms on Wednesday.

The dangerous new front will also be accompanied by a cold front that is projected to bring six inches or more of snow in the high East Tennessee mountains.

Due to the threat of severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will close two hours early on Wednesday. All afternoon and evening activities will be cancelled, including afternoon child care.

Officials said, "We do not want buses or students on the roads during this potential severe weather outbreak. Please note, since the timing of this system is uncertain, we may need to close schools earlier than anticipated."

Here is the warning from the National Weather Service:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT ...AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER EXISTS FOR EAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...WINTRY CONDITIONS WITH SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL EXPECTED ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND FAR EAST TENNESSEE FOR THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT... A STRONG UPPER LEVEL STORM SYSTEM WILL ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS FOR WEDNESDAYAND THURSDAY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED IN THE MORNING, AND THEN REDEVELOP DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS. THE THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COULD BE SEVERE WITH THE MAIN RISK BEING DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL UP TO GOLFBALL SIZE. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF TORNADOES, ESPECIALLY ACROSS SOUTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH COLDER AIR SPILLING INTO THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS. THE COLD AIR WILL ALLOW THE RAIN SHOWERS TO CHANGE TO SNOW ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS THURSDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS AT OR ABOVE 4000 FEET, AND 1 TO 4 INCHES BETWEEN 2500 AND 4000 FEET, BY THURSDAY EVENING. HEAVIER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONS. BESIDES THE SNOW, WINDY AND COLDER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED AREA- WIDE. THE WINDY AND SNOWY CONDITIONS WILL PRODUCE BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE SNOW ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.