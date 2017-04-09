 Sunday, April 9, 2017 51.4°F   clear   Clear

Luchen Bailey, 84, Killed In Accident On I-75

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Luchen Bailey, 84, was killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 75 on Saturday.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 12.6 on the northbound side of interstate 75.

An Acura SUV driven by Taylor Haggard, 22, was traveling southbound on I-75, left the roadway, and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes of travel. On the northbound side of I-75, the Acura struck a Mercedes Benz convertible, driven by Mr. Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene. Ms. Haggard and a juvenile passenger received minor seatbelt abrasions during the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.

Ms. Haggard has a medical condition that may be a contributing factor in the crash. Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BARNETT, JEREMY SCOTT  1576 MYERS TOWN ROAD BEERSHEBA,  Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BATES, ANGELA N  3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIO.DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Home Damaged By Fire In Hixson Saturday Evening

A call came in to 911 Saturday around 7 p.m. for a house at 5826 Crestview Drive. Four fire companies and one battalion chief responded. When firefighters arrived at 7:10 p.m., they found flames visible from the rear of the house. No one was home. Firefighters made an aggressive and quick attack. The fire was out in about 15 minutes. A fire investigator was called to the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Ex-Convict’s Comments

After a black tattoo artist was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl several weeks ago in Baton Rouge, La., deputy sheriff Shawn Anderson went to the man’s shop to talk to the 30-year-old, who was also a part-time barber. The rape suspect had a concealed gun and pulled it, fatally shooting Sgt. Anderson before dying of return fire several days later. It turned out that Sgt. Alexander ... (click for more)

Sports

Evans Brothers Key Boyd-Buchanan Comeback Win

There are times when life simply isn’t fair. Such was the case at Boyd-Buchanan Saturday afternoon in a key District 5-A baseball game between the host Buccaneers and the Grace Academy Golden Eagles. Grace senior Jared Thompson pitched the game of his life and even hit a towering solo home run in the top of the 11 th inning to give his team a 3-2 lead. He ended up not ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis: Baylor Girls, St. Xavier Boys Win A Division Titles

Baylor girls tennis coach Dustin Kane knows the success in the big three – DecoTurf, Rotary and the TSSAA state tourneys – starts with hard work each August. “We have been preparing all fall and now in the spring and winning another Rotary title is a result of all the hard work,” said Kane. “We have a strong schedule so when we face tough teams and tough matches we are prepared ... (click for more)


