Luchen Bailey, 84, Killed In Accident On I-75

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Luchen Bailey, 84, was killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 75 on Saturday.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 12.6 on the northbound side of interstate 75.



An Acura SUV driven by Taylor Haggard, 22, was traveling southbound on I-75, left the roadway, and traveled across the median into the northbound lanes of travel. On the northbound side of I-75, the Acura struck a Mercedes Benz convertible, driven by Mr. Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene. Ms. Haggard and a juvenile passenger received minor seatbelt abrasions during the crash. Both were transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.

Ms. Haggard has a medical condition that may be a contributing factor in the crash. Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and are following all leads.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.