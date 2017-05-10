Man With Gun Robs Woman At Dialysis Clinic At Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a man with a gun robbed a woman at the dialysis clinic at the foot of Lookout Mountain.

James Anthony Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated robbery.

The victim, an employee of the clinic, said a man approached her after she exited her vehicle. She said he asked for $40, but she told him she had no money.

She said the robber then took a cell phone from her hands.

The woman said she tried to go into the clinic, but the man lifted up his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a firearm. He told her he would shoot her if she did not comply.

She then handed over $40 and drove the man to a motel on Broad Street before returning to work.