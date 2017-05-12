 Friday, May 12, 2017 71.8°F   thunderstorms and rain   Light Thunderstorms and Rain

Breaking News


Education Commissioner McQueen To Present Plan For Partial Take-Over Of 5 Low-Performing Hamilton County Schools In "Partnership"

Friday, May 12, 2017

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will present her plan for a partial state take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools next Thursday at 4 p.m.

She said she will present the plan for a "Partnership Zone" to the School Board at the Central Office Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road. 

The state earlier took over some low-performing schools at Memphis, but this would be the first move in Hamilton County.

Commissioner McQueen earlier told the editorial board at the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the schools involved are Brainerd High, Dalewood Middle, Woodmore Elementary, Orchard Knob Middle and Orchard Knob Elementary.

She said the oversight of the schools would involve the state, the Hamilton County Schools and Chattanooga 2.0.

The five schools would be under a 501(c)(3) non-profit set-up and have a board with 7-10 members. The state would name 60 percent of the board and the county schools choose 40 percent.


May 12, 2017

Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2017-054 Jay Floyd of Jay Bird Partners (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Vehicle Crashes Into Power Substation On Curve Of Crabtree Road

A man was reported in stable condition after a crash into a power substation on a curve of Crabtree Road on Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department personnel took about three minutes to cut the man from the vehicle once the cutting started. EPB was cutting power at the site until the damage could be cleared. The Sheriff's Office was working the wreck. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Poor Paving Job On U.S. 27 - And Response (3)

At 55 I have seen a lot of road work - especially resurfacing. It has been standard practice to run a street cleaner on the road being repaired to get up the dirt, fines and rock left over from removing the surface. I am on Highway 27 daily. Every car is stirring dust and dirt. My truck windshield got hit multiple times today as I headed downtown. The road crew has not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: On Irena’s Heavenly Birthday

Back in 1999, a school teacher in rural Kansas explained to three girls in his class what a “typo” was; when there is an inadvertent typographic error in a story. He showed the 11 th grader and two ninth-graders a page torn from a magazine four years before that claimed a woman had single-handedly saved the lives of 2,500 Jewish children during the Holocaust. “That’s a typo – if ... (click for more)

Sports

Silverdale Beats Boyd-Buchanan For 5-A Baseball Title

The third time was the charm for the Silverdale Baptist Academy Seahawks at home Thursday afternoon. The Boyd-Buchanan Buccaneers had beaten the Seahawks for the District 5-A baseball tournament title the last two years, but that wasn’t the case on Thursday as Silverdale scored at least one run in four of the six times it batted and walked away with the 10-4 victory. These ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Straight 5-A/AA Soccer Title

Kade Owens and the rest of the Boyd-Buchanan soccer seniors claimed their fourth consecutive District 5-A/AA championship Thursday night, but it took a big play from his younger brother to make it happen. Junior Asa Owens’ goal in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over visiting Loudon after the Bucs withstood second half pressure to ... (click for more)


