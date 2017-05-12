Education Commissioner McQueen To Present Plan For Partial Take-Over Of 5 Low-Performing Hamilton County Schools In "Partnership"

Friday, May 12, 2017

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen will present her plan for a partial state take-over of five low-performing Hamilton County Schools next Thursday at 4 p.m.

She said she will present the plan for a "Partnership Zone" to the School Board at the Central Office Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

The state earlier took over some low-performing schools at Memphis, but this would be the first move in Hamilton County.

Commissioner McQueen earlier told the editorial board at the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the schools involved are Brainerd High, Dalewood Middle, Woodmore Elementary, Orchard Knob Middle and Orchard Knob Elementary.

She said the oversight of the schools would involve the state, the Hamilton County Schools and Chattanooga 2.0.

The five schools would be under a 501(c)(3) non-profit set-up and have a board with 7-10 members. The state would name 60 percent of the board and the county schools choose 40 percent.