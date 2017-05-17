Perdue Sponsoring Bill That Would Shift Funds From Sanctuary Cities To Border Wall Construction

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Luther Strange (R-AL) said they "are taking action to restore respect for the rule of law and stop sanctuary cities from penalizing local businesses for bidding to work on the border wall."

Their Securing the Border and Protecting Our Communities Act, would withhold federal transportation grant funds from cities that refuse to cooperate with the Department of Justice and reallocate the funds towards the completion of the border wall project authorized in the Secure Fence Act of 2006.

“Sanctuary cities continue to put politics over safety and security,” said Senator Perdue. “In their latest attempt at political grandstanding, sanctuary cities are threatening to penalize their own taxpaying local businesses if they submit plans to help enhance our border security with a wall. Our nation is a nation of laws. Until these cities join the rest of us in following these laws, they have no business receiving federal grant funds.”

“The American people spoke out loud and clear last year in support of one of President Trump’s most important promises – to finish building the wall on our Southern border. This legislation will restore the rule of law in sanctuary cities while helping fund the President’s promise,” said Senator Strange. “Penalizing businesses for joining in this critical national security effort is beyond the pale. I introduced this bill to make it clear that cities do not get to play games with the safety of their people or ignore clear federal statutes. They can either follow the law or fund the wall.”

Last month, California state lawmakers advanced a measure to prohibit the state from awarding contracts to any company involved in the wall’s construction. Similar measures have been introduced or considered in New York, Rhode Island, and San Francisco. The city of Berkley, California adopted a “black list” to cut off any funds to companies or contractors that want to assist with the building of the border wall.

