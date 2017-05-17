Chattanooga Police Department Conducts Compliance Checks

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Coalition conducted a compliance check on 25 convenience stores on May 15, 2017. An 18-year-old buyer went into the stores attempting to buy alcohol. Clerks at twenty of the stores asked for identification and then refused the sale. Clerks at five stores were not in compliance. The five stores that sold to the underage buyer are set to appear in front of the Chattanooga Police Regulatry Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition on June 1.
The Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 57-5-301 states sales to minors or intoxicated people are prohibited. Any penalties imposed upon businesses that violate this law are determined by the local beer board. "The goal of the Chattanooga Police Regulatory Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition is to ensure compliance with established board regulations and state laws, said Lt. Austin Garrett. The Board is not successful with anything less than 100% compliance."
COMPLIANT STORES:
|STORE
|LOCATION
|Allied Quik Stop
|1300 North Holtzclaw Ave
|Speedway
|330 East 3rd St
|Kanku's Food Mart
|101 Glenwood
|Fredrick's
|1207 Dodds Ave
|Ace Food Mart
|2100 East Main St
|Kanku's
|2115 Dodds Ave
|Hi-Tech
|2300 4th Ave
|Mystik
|2413 4th Ave
|Citgo Express Mart
|3900 Dodds Ave
|Mystik
|5400 Rossville Blvd
|Rossville Blvd Corner Market
|3700 Rossville Blvd
|Nine Brothers
|101 West 38th St
|Southside Market
|202 West 38th St
|Kanku's
|1910 South Market St
|Circle K
|902 Dallas Rd
|Mapco
|3637 Hixson Pike
|Harry's
|4301 Norcross Rd
|Circle K
|5501 Highway 153
|Hi-Tech
|5124 Hixson Pike
|Save A Ton
|5701 Highway 153
NONCOMPLIANT STORES:
|STORE
|LOCATION
|Mapco
|1265 East 3rd St
|Ria's Food Mart
|804 Broad St
|CIrcle K
|1005 Hixson Pike
|Harry's
|3640 Hixson Pike
|Discount Mart
|4300 Norcross Rd