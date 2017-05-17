Chattanooga Police Department Conducts Compliance Checks

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Coalition conducted a compliance check on 25 convenience stores on May 15, 2017. An 18-year-old buyer went into the stores attempting to buy alcohol. Clerks at twenty of the stores asked for identification and then refused the sale. Clerks at five stores were not in compliance. T he five stores that sold to the underage buyer are set to appear in front of the Chattanooga Police Regulatry Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition on June 1 .







The Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 57-5-301 states sales to minors or intoxicated people are prohibited. Any penalties imposed upon businesses that violate this law are determined by the local beer board. " The goal of the Chattanooga Police Regulatory Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition is to ensure compliance with established board regulations and state laws, said Lt. Austin Garrett. The Board is not successful with anything less than 100% compliance."





COMPLIANT STORES: