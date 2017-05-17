 Wednesday, May 17, 2017 87.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Police Department Conducts Compliance Checks

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Coalition conducted a compliance check on 25 convenience stores on May 15, 2017. An 18-year-old buyer went into the stores attempting to buy alcohol. Clerks at twenty of the stores asked for identification and then refused the sale. Clerks at five stores were not in compliance. The five stores that sold to the underage buyer are set to appear in front of the Chattanooga Police Regulatry Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition on June 1.

The Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) 57-5-301 states sales to minors or intoxicated people are prohibited. Any penalties imposed upon businesses that violate this law are determined by the local beer board. "The goal of the Chattanooga Police Regulatory Bureau/Beer Board/Hamilton County Coalition is to ensure compliance with established board regulations and state laws, said Lt. Austin Garrett. The Board is not successful with anything less than 100% compliance."  

COMPLIANT STORES:

STORE LOCATION
Allied Quik Stop 1300 North Holtzclaw Ave
Speedway 330 East 3rd St
Kanku's Food Mart 101 Glenwood
Fredrick's 1207 Dodds Ave
Ace Food Mart 2100 East Main St
Kanku's 2115 Dodds Ave
Hi-Tech 2300 4th Ave
Mystik 2413 4th Ave
Citgo Express Mart 3900 Dodds Ave
Mystik 5400 Rossville Blvd
Rossville Blvd Corner Market 3700 Rossville Blvd
Nine Brothers 101 West 38th St
Southside Market 202 West 38th St
Kanku's 1910 South Market St
Circle K 902 Dallas Rd
Mapco 3637 Hixson Pike
Harry's 4301 Norcross Rd
Circle K 5501 Highway 153
Hi-Tech 5124 Hixson Pike
Save A Ton 5701 Highway 153

NONCOMPLIANT STORES:
STORE LOCATION
Mapco 1265 East 3rd St
Ria's Food Mart 804 Broad St
CIrcle K 1005 Hixson Pike
Harry's 3640 Hixson Pike
Discount Mart 4300 Norcross Rd

May 17, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/17/17

May 17, 2017

Chattanooga Police Department Conducts Compliance Checks

May 17, 2017

Perdue Sponsoring Bill That Would Shift Funds From Sanctuary Cities To Border Wall Construction


(click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Coalition conducted a compliance check on 25 convenience stores on May 15, 2017. An 18-year-old buyer went into the stores attempting ... (click for more)

Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Luther Strange (R-AL) said they "are taking action to restore respect for the rule of law and stop sanctuary cities from penalizing local businesses for bidding ... (click for more)


Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/17/17

(click for more)

Chattanooga Police Department Conducts Compliance Checks

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Hamilton County Coalition conducted a compliance check on 25 convenience stores on May 15, 2017. An 18-year-old buyer went into the stores attempting to buy alcohol. Clerks at twenty of the stores asked for identification and then refused the sale. Clerks at five stores were not in compliance. T he five stores that sold to the underage ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Much Is Enough?

I’ve never sat through a county budget workshop before and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger is a superb teacher. On Tuesday he was explaining such mysteries as the Debt Service Fund, why we truly need an Open Data Portal ($125K), and that our General Obligation Debt is now $220,636,000. If he said it once he repeated it over 17 more times. “This is a request. This is not what ... (click for more)

Sports

Boyd-Buchanan Advances In 3-A/AA Soccer

  Boyd-Buchanan survived its Region 3-A/AA soccer semifinal on Tuesday, but when the Bucs move on to Thursday’s championship match, it will be without one of their leaders. A scuffle with 16 minutes remaining in Boyd-Buchanan’s win over Hixson started with a Bucs player being pushed to the ground and ended with a flurry of cards, including a red for each ... (click for more)

Lookouts Move Into First Place With 4-1 Win Tuesday

Chattanooga Lookouts shortstop Nick Gordon went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple to lead the team to a 4-1 win over the Birmingham Barons. The victory was the team's ninth straight at home and moves them into sole possesion of first place in the North Division. The Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as Gordon led off the game with his Southern League-leading ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors