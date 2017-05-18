Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANGEL, MICHAEL DYLAN
4520 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AUSTIN, MICHAEL ALLEN
9196 WOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT
7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
1425 HIGHCREST DR CHATT, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN
7437 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.
MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDE
---
BEGNER, BENJAMIN STANLEY
161 BOULDERWOODS DRIVE ATLANTA, 30316
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIBBS, ANN MICHELLE
3723 GRACE AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
---
BOYD, JAVANTE TOREC KAHALIE
356 CARDEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY
69 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, KHADIJAH YVETTE
1820 NEWTON ST. CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY
2602 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071246
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
609 MULBERRY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
CLARK, LYNDA MARIE
8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
CLAY, SHANA DIANE
3217 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
CRABTREE, JOSHUA SHANE
4302 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
---
CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
3922 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
CRESS, JEFFERY ARTHUR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOA,
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY
6576 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTYOVER $10000 (AUTO)
---
DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA
5700 ROPER STREET APT 012 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM (DOMESTIC)
---
DUFF, CARL ROBERT
115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
299 VREELAND STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
FISHER, JEFFREY S
9215 WHITMORE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK
193 RIDLEY CIRCLE RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRANCISCO, DONALD EUGENE
516 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
---
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN
416 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HATTEN, CORDERICK JOVON
2603 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073025
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. C3 HIXSON, 373435028
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HILL, AUDRON J
1406 SHAWHAN TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
---
JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
1EAST 1TH STREET APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF HEROIN FOR R
---
KULSKI, QUINTON DAVID
1211 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEVERETT, DEVOSTA
1117 EVERETT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT
1219 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELON IN UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LOVINGOOD, CLIFTON
813 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, CHASSIDY LEANN
128 BRIME RIDGE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
---
MARTINEZ-ROCHA, ALMA
4623 DUSTY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAYNOR, KRISTY EUGENIA
3915 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD ( INVOLVIN
---
MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
1119 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
MCPHERSON, WILLIAM MONTREL
2008 VINE STREET CHATTANIOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOONEY, FRANK
665 COUNTY ROAD 155 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
---
MOORE, SHENIKA REENE
208 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
3605 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
---
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1006 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE
2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE
3801 OAKLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPE, CHAKIA
242 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REEVES, MORGAN K
1080 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICKS, SHANIKA A
4631 Trailwood Dr Chattanooga, 374162238
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHRADER, DEANNA ELAINE
215 COUNTY ROAD 827 HIGDON, 359799464
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN
6719 TRIBLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHUGART, ADAM DWIGHT
300 NEWTOWN ROAD ROSMAN, 28792
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE
1318 N Orchard Knob Ave Chattanooga, 374063041
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
4520 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JEFFERY
917 WEST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
SMITH, PERI MAKENNA
957 LAKE HOWARD ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
110 WILLPORT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
1710 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063561
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WHITAKER, BELINDA ANN
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW
330 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
