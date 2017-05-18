Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANGEL, MICHAEL DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) BEGNER, BENJAMIN STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC BOYD, JAVANTE TOREC KAHALIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BRUCE, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRUMMITT, KHADIJAH YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHILDS, STEVEN COTY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CLARK, LYNDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CLAY, SHANA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS CRABTREE, JOSHUA SHANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT ) CRESS, JEFFERY ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/25/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTYOVER $10000 (AUTO) DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/18/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM (DOMESTIC) DUFF, CARL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTIONS FEAGANS, JACOB STACY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER 500 FISHER, JEFFREY S

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANCISCO, DONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/25/1969

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB) KULSKI, QUINTON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEVERETT, DEVOSTA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELON IN UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F MARTIN, CHASSIDY LEANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

MARTINEZ-ROCHA, ALMA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/21/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYNOR, KRISTY EUGENIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD ( INVOLVIN MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/27/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) MCPHERSON, WILLIAM MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOONEY, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA MOORE, SHENIKA REENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

POPE, CHAKIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POWER, MICHAEL STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REEVES, MORGAN K

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RICKS, SHANIKA A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHRADER, DEANNA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/27/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHUGART, ADAM DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/30/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/14/1964

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

