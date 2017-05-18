 Thursday, May 18, 2017 75.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 
1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANGEL, MICHAEL DYLAN 
4520 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
AUSTIN, MICHAEL ALLEN 
9196 WOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BARNES, JUSTIN ROBERT 
7105 BRAMLETT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK 
1425 HIGHCREST DR CHATT, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
BECK, ALLEN FRANKLIN 
7437 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO.

MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDE
---
BEGNER, BENJAMIN STANLEY 
161 BOULDERWOODS DRIVE ATLANTA, 30316 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BIBBS, ANN MICHELLE 
3723 GRACE AVE Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT 
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
---
BOYD, JAVANTE TOREC KAHALIE 
356 CARDEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY 
69 KATIE LN LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRUMMITT, KHADIJAH YVETTE 
1820 NEWTON ST. CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY 
2602 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071246 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY 
609 MULBERRY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
CLARK, LYNDA MARIE 
8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
CLAY, SHANA DIANE 
3217 8TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
CRABTREE, JOSHUA SHANE 
4302 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
---
CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE 
3922 KINGS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
CRESS, JEFFERY ARTHUR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOA, 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY 
6576 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTYOVER $10000 (AUTO)
---
DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA 
5700 ROPER STREET APT 012 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM (DOMESTIC)
---
DUFF, CARL ROBERT 
115 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY 
299 VREELAND STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
FISHER, JEFFREY S 
9215 WHITMORE ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37931 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK 
193 RIDLEY CIRCLE RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FRANCISCO, DONALD EUGENE 
516 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
---
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN 
416 LEGGET ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HATTEN, CORDERICK JOVON 
2603 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073025 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT. C3 HIXSON, 373435028 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HILL, AUDRON J 
1406 SHAWHAN TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER 
8743 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE 
1816 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
---
JONES, REGINALD WAYNE 
1EAST 1TH STREET APT 1103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF HEROIN FOR R
---
KULSKI, QUINTON DAVID 
1211 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEVERETT, DEVOSTA 
1117 EVERETT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT 
1219 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELON IN UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK 
810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LOVINGOOD, CLIFTON 
813 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARTIN, CHASSIDY LEANN 
128 BRIME RIDGE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
---
MARTINEZ-ROCHA, ALMA 
4623 DUSTY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAYNOR, KRISTY EUGENIA 
3915 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD ( INVOLVIN
---
MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY 
1119 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
MCPHERSON, WILLIAM MONTREL 
2008 VINE STREET CHATTANIOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOONEY, FRANK 
665 COUNTY ROAD 155 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
---
MOORE, SHENIKA REENE 
208 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN 
3605 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
---
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
1006 FLOYD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE 
2820 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER 
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE 
3801 OAKLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POPE, CHAKIA 
242 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
REEVES, MORGAN K 
1080 FULLER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RICKS, SHANIKA A 
4631 Trailwood Dr Chattanooga, 374162238 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE 
5207 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SHRADER, DEANNA ELAINE 
215 COUNTY ROAD 827 HIGDON, 359799464 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN 
6719 TRIBLE CROWN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHUGART, ADAM DWIGHT 
300 NEWTOWN ROAD ROSMAN, 28792 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE 
1318 N Orchard Knob Ave Chattanooga, 374063041 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN 
4520 DAYTON BLVD APT 10 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JEFFERY 
917 WEST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
SMITH, PERI MAKENNA 
957 LAKE HOWARD ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS 
110 WILLPORT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE 
1710 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063561 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
WHITAKER, BELINDA ANN 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW 
330 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ANGEL, MICHAEL DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BEARDEN, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
BEGNER, BENJAMIN STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DOMESTIC
BOYD, JAVANTE TOREC KAHALIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BRUCE, JEREMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRUMMITT, KHADIJAH YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILDS, STEVEN COTY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CLARK, LYNDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CLAY, SHANA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
CRABTREE, JOSHUA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
CRESS, JEFFERY ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTYOVER $10000 (AUTO)
DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM (DOMESTIC)
DUFF, CARL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/04/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FEAGANS, JACOB STACY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT UNDER 500
FISHER, JEFFREY S
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANCISCO, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN
FRANCISCO, JOYCE LYN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/25/1969
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
JACKSON, NICHOLAS TYLER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)
KULSKI, QUINTON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEVERETT, DEVOSTA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LINDSEY, DEDRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FELON IN UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF DANGEROUS F
MARTIN, CHASSIDY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500

MARTINEZ-ROCHA, ALMA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYNOR, KRISTY EUGENIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/08/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD (INVOLVING
  • OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD ( INVOLVIN
MCLEMORE, NOAH LENNY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/27/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
MCPHERSON, WILLIAM MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOONEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
MOORE, SHENIKA REENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
NICHOLS, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
PATTON, ANTONIO PREZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

POPE, CHAKIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POWER, MICHAEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
REEVES, MORGAN K
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICKS, SHANIKA A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHRADER, DEANNA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SHROPSHIRE, ERIC LABORN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHUGART, ADAM DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHUMAKE, JASMINE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
SMITH, PERI MAKENNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
TALASKA, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
WHITAKER, BELINDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 10/27/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DANIEL MATHEW
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/27/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ...

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel:  "During his service as FBI Director for both ...

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: BUREAU, ROBERT FRANKLIN W 60 M 0 1 GS 1629436 STALKING DAVIS, JEANNA DAWN W 41 F 0 1 GS 1654640 ...


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN  1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ANGEL, MICHAEL DYLAN  4520 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Alexander Welcomes Appointment Of Robert Mueller As Special Counsel In FBI Case

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Wednesday released the following statement on the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel:  “During his service as FBI Director for both President Bush and President Obama, Robert Mueller earned a reputation for independence and integrity, which are exactly the qualities needed to pursue the Russia investigation to its conclusion. ... (click for more)

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today Just Say ‘No!’

The Hamilton County School Board, elected by the citizens, has literally no choice but to defend those same citizens this afternoon when Candice McQueen, the state’s Commissioner of Education, is scheduled to appear here and try to sugarcoat the hostile takeover of five of our low-performing public schools. Our message should be a resounding “no” to both “options” she will offer ... (click for more)

Region 3-3A Roundup: Owls Pound Mustangs 14-3 For Baseball Title

Ooltewah’s baseball team found a long-lost friend Wednesday. A potent offense. The Owls punished rival Walker Valley in a mercy-ruled, five-inning blowout and routed the Mustangs 14-3, at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field before a large crowd to win the Region 3-3A tournament championship for the first time since 2006. “We’ve been working hard on our offense and tonight we put ... (click for more)

Parrott Pitches Central To Fourth Straight Region Title

Central senior Brooke Parrott had her usual outstanding pitching performance in the Region 3-AA final Wednesday evening at Central. Parrott held the hard-hitting Sweetwater Lady Wildcats to just three hits as her Lady Purple Pounder teammates posted a 3-0 victory to earn another home game. With the win, Central improves to 27-9 overall with its fourth straight region title.  ... (click for more)


