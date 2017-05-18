CARTA's Main Route Suffers Another Blow As Overall Ridership Continues To Drop

Thursday, May 18, 2017

CARTA's main route, which was already down 42,000 riders due mainly to changes at Eastgate Center, is suffering another blow.

Lisa Maragnano, CARTA executive director, said, due to construction, the bus stop at Hamilton Place Mall will change.

It is now by the mall entrance at Sears near the old Picadilly Cafeteria.

However, she said it will be moved closer to I-75 in an area of the mall parking lot - some 400 feet from the mall.

Ridership at Eastgate earlier plunged when Eastgate management would no longer allow buses to go onto the parking lot out of concern for damage to the lot due to the large buses. CARTA now operates from a stop at the Eastgate Loop Road, causing riders to have to walk several hundred feet to the center.

Both Eastgate and Hamilton Place are on CARTA's #4 route.

Ms. Maragnano said Hamilton Place management has been working cooperatively with the transit agency.

She said there will be shelters erected at the new site.

Neighborhood buses and Care-a-Van units will still be able to go to a mall entrance, she said.

After the construction is over, CARTA is set to remain at the new location, it was stated.

Steve Jett, CARTA board chairman, asked if there should be a public hearing on the mall change. Ms. Maragnano said that was not necessary.

Overall CARTA ridership was again down in April - going from 269,895 to 246,829.

It is down over 123,000 for the year to date.

Transit is down by 120,000 riders.

Ms. Maragnano said CARTA is working closely with Erlanger Health System at both the Gunbarrel Road and E. Third Street campuses.

She said CARTA is making plans to extend service to the Erlanger East campus.