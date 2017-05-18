$20 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Workhouse Operators Over Death Of Inmate Madison Bailee Deal

Thursday, May 18, 2017

A $20 million Circuit Court lawsuit has been filed against the operators of the workhouse at Silverdale over the death of inmate Madison Bailee Deal at Silverdale last Aug. 16.

The 46-page complaint, filed by attorneys Tom O'Neal and Bryan Hoss, says Ms. Deal was in good health when she checked into the county jail on Aug. 10 after not completing three days of public work.

The suit is filed by her parents, Lee Anne and Bruce Deal, against CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America) and the Correct Care Solutions medical service at Silverdale.

Also named are medical personnel and guards at the workhouse, including Amber Roy, Eliza Mall, Parveen Gill, Jason Kirton, Miles, Van Hooser and a John Doe and Jane Doe.

The suit says Ms. Deal, who was 26, was in good health and was not sick, though it says she had been using heroin and began suffering from heroin withdrawal after entering jail.

She was transferred to the workhouse on Aug. 11. She was in a receiving and discharge cell for 18 hours, where she began feeling sick.

The suit says over the next few days that Ms. Deal became increasingly sick, vomited constantly, could not eat, had chills and was extremely weak.

It says at one point she was attacked by three other inmates and was kicked in the head during this incident.

Afterward, it says, a number of fellow inmates came to her aid and tried to get help for her from Silverdale staff. The suit says workhouse records show her being given phenergan, though she told her mother she was not getting any medicine.

Her condition continued to worsen and her face turned blue. She had to be carried by other inmates, it was stated.

The suit says the workhouse staff failed to call 911 and get her to a hospital.

The attorneys said there are several recorded conversations between Ms. Deal and her mother in which she told how bad she felt and that she feared that she was dying.

She was finally taken to Erlanger Hospital, where she died.

The suit says the cause of her death was a loss of essential minerals, vitamins and nutrients from her system.

The autopsy did not show any illicit drugs in her system, it was stated.

Following her death, some 50 fellow inmates wrote their names on a shower curtain at a stall where she had collapsed under the heading, "Rest in Peace, Madison."

The suit asks $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.