Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 12-18

Friday, May 19, 2017
Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 12-18.

May 19, 2017

Steven Denson, 43, Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Wife In 2015

May 19, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., General Fund Spending To Rise From $1.169 Million To $1.242 Million


Steven Marcus Denson, 43, pled guilty on Thursday, to felony murder in the Walker County Superior Court before the Honorable Don W. Thompson.   Denson killed his wife Christina Michelle ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 12-18. (click for more)

Preparing for the upcoming fiscal year, Lookout Mountain, Ga., Mayor David Bennett on Thursday night discussed the allocations of the city’s budget.  He said there are five funds that the ... (click for more)


Steven Marcus Denson, 43, pled guilty on Thursday, to felony murder in the Walker County Superior Court before the Honorable Don W. Thompson.   Denson killed his wife Christina Michelle Denson at their home on Kemp Road in November 2015.  The victim was discovered on Nov. 22, after Denson told a friend that he had shot his wife. Denson admitted shooting his wife ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shrinking Property Tax Base - And Response (2)

It is municipal budget time once again.   Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding.     I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools.   Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Do We Stop This?

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)

Sports

Bearettes' Rhyne Howard Will Play College Hoops At Kentucky

(Story will be updated) Bradley Central basketball standout Rhyne Howard has announced that she will sign a SEC scholarship to the University of Kentucky. Howard chose the Lady Wildcats over national champion South Carolina and Purdue. All three schools have well-respected engineering programs and that was a major factor in Howard having those three programs on her final ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Wins Fourth Consecutive Region Soccer Title

With under nine minutes remaining in the Region 3-A/AA soccer championship match and Boyd-Buchanan clinging to a one-goal lead over Loudon, sophomore Hayes Wood delivered the strike that helped secure a fourth-consecutive title for the Bucs’ seniors. After a yellow card on the Loudon keeper, Wood’s free kick from just outside the box found the back of the net and sent ... (click for more)


