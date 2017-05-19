Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 12-18

It is municipal budget time once again. Hamilton County government has started the budget shortfalls and capital needs cry for additional funding. I support funding essential services, let me repeat essential services, in government, such as public works, emergency services, and public schools. Hamilton County is mandated by Tennessee ... (click for more)

Candice McQueen, who left absolutely no doubt she has already placed five of Hamilton County’s inner-city schools under “state intervention,” came across like a case of terminal disease at a called workshop meeting of the School Board on Thursday night. The Commissioner of Education, who was evermore at her despicable worst, threatened everyone within the range of her voice as she ... (click for more)