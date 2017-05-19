Steven Denson, 43, Pleads Guilty To Murdering His Wife In 2015

Friday, May 19, 2017

Steven Marcus Denson, 43, pled guilty on Thursday, to felony murder in the Walker County Superior Court before the Honorable Don W. Thompson.

Denson killed his wife Christina Michelle Denson at their home on Kemp Road in November 2015. The victim was discovered on Nov. 22, after Denson told a friend that he had shot his wife.

Denson admitted shooting his wife and told detectives it was accidental, but his explanation was inconsistent with the physical evidence. Denson was a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of a firearm under Georgia law.

Denson did not call for medical help for his wife and made efforts to conceal the crime. He hid the victim’s vehicle in the woods so it appeared she was gone from the residence. Denson cleaned the floor and dressed the victim in clean clothes. He hid the handgun in a shop building on the property. The shooting occurred several days prior to the discovery of the victim.

Christina Denson had told friends prior to her death that her husband would pull a gun on her during arguments. She also confided that he had hit her in the leg with a shotgun. When her body was discovered there were multiple bruises on her arm and legs.

Denson was sentenced by Judge Thompson to serve the remainder of his natural life in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until November 2045. Christopher A. Townley represented the defendant. Detective Allen Ellenburg of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was the primary investigator on the case. Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans handled the case for the State of Georgia.