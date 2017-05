Monday, May 22, 2017

Rickey Louis "Uncle Rickey" Dews pleaded guilty on Monday to his part in a Chattanooga cocaine ring.

Dews is set to be sentenced on Aug. 28 by Judge Sandy Mattice. The agreed term is 54 months.

Prosecutor Chris Poole said Dews, 56, obtained 186 grams from co-defendant Danny Cox in 2015.

An informant made a number of buys from Cox, then a wire tap was placed on his phone. Some of the calls were with Dews.