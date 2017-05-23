 Tuesday, May 23, 2017 78.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


EPB And Arborists Raise Awareness About The Effects Of Extreme Drought And Weather Fluctuations On Trees

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Last summer’s extreme drought, along with  drastic weather fluctuations in recent years, are raising concerns by EPB and local arborists about a significant increase in the number of large trees falling on power and communications lines.

During the latest series of strong storms that swept the Chattanooga area, EPB noted that trees that were weakened by drought caused many of the resulting power outages. 

“From March 1 to May 22, there were 486 uprooted tree outages, compared to 38 uprooted tree outages during the same period last year,” said EPB Vegetation Manager George Morgan. “Most of the uproots were large oaks with hardly any root structure in soil that is saturated by heavy rain. Healthy trees should have a root ball that’s two to four times the size of the trunk, but last summer’s drought caused feeder roots to die resulting in almost no root balls.”

Last summer’s extreme heat also contributed to declining tree health, according to Chattanooga City Forester Gene Hyde.

“On average we see about 48 days annually of temperatures above 90 degrees, but last summer we counted 102 days above 90.” Mr. Hyde said. “That creates additional stress on trees, making them vulnerable to insects and disease.”

Since Chattanooga has a 51% canopy cover, among the highest in the country, the impact of extreme weather fluctuations will continue to be realized, according to Chattanooga Tree Commission chairperson Mariah Prescott. “Last year’s drought will have lasting effects on all species of trees for years to come, especially oaks, Leyland cypress and pines.”

Mr. Morgan advises homeowners to be aware of trees that show signs of dying or leaning near power lines and buildings. “If you notice a tree or large limb that could fall on a power line or pole, call us at 648-1EPB (1372) and we will inspect the tree and if needed, remove or trim it if it’s within the right of way. If you see a tree on private property that endangers a building, call a tree contractor as soon as possible.”

Tree Fast Facts: Symptoms of dying trees

·         Wilted foliage

·         Leaf scorch (brown and yellow)

·         Undersized leaves

·         Thinner canopy

·         Early leaf drop

 Tree Fast Facts: Caring for stressed trees

·         Water once a week during dry periods

·         Use soaker hose or sprinkler – don’t flood ground

·         Water critical root zone under canopy first

·         Avoid planting/transplanting during extreme heat and dryness

·         Don’t fertilize during prolonged dry periods


May 23, 2017

HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

May 23, 2017

Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

May 23, 2017

Dalton Fire Department Names Ricky Busby New Deputy Chief


Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is ... (click for more)

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall ... (click for more)

The Dalton Public Safety Commission voted  Tuesday  morning to confirm the promotion of a new second-in-command for the Dalton Fire Department. Deputy Chief Ricky Busby was confirmed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

HCDE Announces New Administrative Appointments

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced on Tuesday three new principal and two central office appointments. “Strong school leadership is essential to student success. Great school leaders are the key to ensuring there is an excellent teacher in every classroom.  We are confident that these principals will provide outstanding ... (click for more)

Town Hall Meetings On Canyon Ridge Resort Development Planned In Walker County For June 5 And 7

Walker County residents and others interested in learning more about the proposed Canyon Ridge Resort development on Lookout Mountain are invited to attend a town hall meeting. The town hall meetings will take place on Monday, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 North Highway 27 in Rock Spring. The program ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tennessee Business Expansions On Rise Across State

In 2016, Tennessee was named State of the Year for Economic Development by Southern Business & Development Magazine based on project totals and the variety of industries that invested in the state and created jobs. To a great extent, Bradley and Polk Counties have benefited from that investment.   From February 2015 to February 2016, Cleveland/Bradley County led the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Public Defender And The Mental Health Court

I am holding in my hand a list of the names of 50 very real people who cost the taxpayers of Hamilton County a combined $3,037.090 in incarceration charges before July 2015. These people live in our county and I dare say it is not completely their fault that they were put in the county jail. Each has a professionally-diagnosed mental illness and today, most regretfully, the County ... (click for more)

Sports

Lennex Walker Wins A-AA State Pentathlon

MURFREESBORO -- The final Spring Fling is off to a roaring start for CSAS senior Lennex Walker. The most decorated track and field athlete ever for the Lady Patriots, Walker got the ball rolling with a victory in the Class A-AA Pentahlon at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium Monday afternoon by winning three of the five events and finishing first with 3,306 points. Unicoi ... (click for more)

Boyd-Buchanan Reaches Class A/AA State Soccer Tournament

The setting was nothing new for the seven seniors on the Boyd-Buchanan boys’ soccer team, but this time the Bucs got to celebrate a different outcome.   Playing in their fourth consecutive Class A/AA state sectional, the Bucs put three years of heartbreak behind them by earning a 1-0 victory over Merrol Hyde and a trip to this week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors