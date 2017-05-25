Bryan Johnson, Timothy Gadson, Stuart Greenberg, Wayne Johnson, Kirk Kelly Are Superintendent Finalists

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Bryan Johnson of Clarksville, Tn., was the top vote-getter on the opening round of balloting for Hamilton County school superintendent.

The chief academic officer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System was on the ballot of all nine school board members at a special meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Others who made the cut were Timothy Gadson, a Minnesota educator; Stuart Greenberg, chief academic officer for Leon County Schools in Florida; and Georgia businessman Wayne Johnson.

Dr. Kirk Kelly, the interim superintendent, barely made the list of five finalists. He was initially tied with Jack Elsey Jr. of Michigan.

On the first ballot, it was Bryan Johnson 9, Timothy Gadson 8, Stuart Greenbert and Wayne Johnson 6 and Kirk Kelly and Jack Elsey 5 each.

There will be several community forums at UTC prior to the choice on June 15. They are expected to be June 5, 6 and 7.

Other finalists had been Natasha Baker from Michigan and Clifford Davis from Knoxville.