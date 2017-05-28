 Sunday, May 28, 2017 81.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Corker Says President Trump's 1st International Trip "Executed To Near Perfection"

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Sunday praised President Donald Trump for his first international trip.

 

He said, “I spoke with President Trump at length this morning and told him that I could not be more pleased with his first international trip. The trip was executed to near perfection and it appears the president has made great progress on the broad range of objectives his team articulated to me when I met with senior White House and State Department officials during their preparations.

 

“President Trump should be commended on the success of this trip, and I look forward to continuing our work together to address numbers of important issues. The challenges we face around the world are vast, but with a strategic focus on our long-term goals, I am confident we can reassert U.S. leadership, strengthen key alliances and improve security both at home and abroad.

 

“I also continue to be encouraged by the level of engagement between this White House and Congress on foreign policy matters, and I commend Secretary of State Tillerson, National Security Advisor McMaster, Senior Advisor Kushner and Deputy National Security Advisor Powell for their work to make the trip a remarkable success.”

 

At the request of the White House, Senator Corker hosted a meeting earlier this month during which National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner and Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell provided information to and sought input from a number of senators regarding President Trump’s first international trip.


May 28, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

May 27, 2017

PHOTOS: Boy Scouts And Families Place Flags At National Cemetery

May 27, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Boy Scouts and their families placed flags at the National Cemetery  Saturday  to honor veterans. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKKAWI, VALERIE ELAINE  6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON  1101 NORMAN CHAPEL ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BEMUS, GREGORY EDWARD  185 MOCKINGBIRD DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327  Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Boy Scouts And Families Place Flags At National Cemetery

Boy Scouts and their families placed flags at the National Cemetery  Saturday  to honor veterans. (click for more)

Opinion

Silence Ain’t Golden Anymore

There are times – moments – in life that you never forget. That night in 1972, sleeping over at my buddy Bart’s house, was one of them. We had been to a middle school concert and his big brother was in the band (very cool stuff for a 14-year-old!) and as we lay on the floor in our sleeping bags in Bart’s room he said he wanted to play a record that his brother listened to. And, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Prove No Improvement

The startling news that this year’s standardized testing was wasted on graduating seniors across Tennessee is most unsettling. This week it was learned the test results, which were to represent 10 percent of our seniors’ final grades, was a total bust. Coupled with last year’s gargantuan testing failure – the whole effort had to be scrapped -- it is now becoming realized that for ... (click for more)

Sports

Biscuits Shutout Lookouts Saturday, 3-0, Snapping Four-Game Win Streak

On Saturday night, the Chattanooga Lookouts played host to the Montgomery Biscuits and lost 3-0 to end their four game winning streak.   Former Minnesota Twin Yohan Pino (11 starts in 2014) made his season debut. It was also his first appearance in the States since he pitched for the Royals in 2015, as the right hander pitched in Korea last season. The 33-year-old struck ... (click for more)

Clarke, Lom Score In CFC Win Over Chivas U-23

After playing 75 minutes to a scoreless tie, Chattanooga Football Club's Darwin Lom scored the first goal giving CFC a 1-0 lead.  The second goal came six minutes later when Charlie Clarke headed in a cross to close out the scoring.  The Liga MX U-23 team had alot of support from the local crowd but could not find the back of the net.  The win is CFC's first ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors