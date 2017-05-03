 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 69.6°F   clear   Clear

2 Men Shot Wednesday Morning On 17th Street

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Two men were shot early Wednesday morning at the 2300 block of E 17th Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were Tracy Ragland and Justice Parker, both 22. 

Both men were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. 

There is no suspect information at this time.  Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.  Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525.

 


May 3, 2017

May 3, 2017

Basler Chosen Magistrate To Replace Goggans

In a revote, the County Commission on Wednesday chose Andrew Basler for a magistrate position in a 7-2 vote. The revote was necessary after two candidates for magistrates got four votes each last Wednesday. The tie was between attorney Basler and Bob Davis. Supporting attorney Basler initially were Jim Fields, Joe Graham, Greg Martin and Sabrena Smedley. For attorney Davis ... (click for more)

Highway 58 VFD Puts Out A Barn Fire

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to a barn fire early Wednesday morning at 6108 Hwy. 60. Highway 58 VFD arrived and half of the barn was on fire. Fire officials reported firefighters quickly laid hose lines and established a tanker shuttle to transport water to the fire scene. The barn was used to store bales of hay and farming equipment. No injuries ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Year Our Lives Were Changed

I recently visited an out of system endodontist as a part of the VAs "Choice" program. In the elevator going up, I was joined by a couple of young men.  Seeing my veteran shirt they both thanked me and made a little small talk about uncles, etc. that served. One asked when I was there, and when I replied "70-71", he said, "Oh, near the end".  I quickly replied that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Bucks To Point Park!

Donald Trump said on Monday that if Andrew Jackson could have hung around for another 16 years, “Old Hickory” could have talked everybody out of having the Civil War. Trump was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito and said he felt like the nation’s seventh President could have worked things out. Of course, the media Lefties immediately went nuts, pointing ... (click for more)

Sports

Boseman, Raschke Power Lady Owls Past Lady 'Canes 11-0

Ooltewah turned the tables on rival East Hamilton on Tuesday. Kayla Boseman threw a one-hit shutout, belted a two-run home run in a seven-run third inning and the Lady Owls routed the Lady Hurricanes 11-0 and claimed the 2017 District 5-3A softball regular-season championship and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason tournament that begins Friday at Walker Valley High School. ... (click for more)

District 5-3A Baseball Tourney Begins Wednesday

The District 5-3A baseball tournament begins Wednesday at Walker Valley High School with two games pitting four teams fighting to keep their seasons alive. Soddy-Daisy (12-17), the No. 4 seed, and seventh-seeded Cleveland (11-20) open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., No. 5 East Hamilton (13-17) takes on No. 7 McMinn County (15-15). The winners of those ... (click for more)


