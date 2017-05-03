2 Men Shot Wednesday Morning On 17th Street

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Two men were shot early Wednesday morning at the 2300 block of E 17th Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were Tracy Ragland and Justice Parker, both 22.

Both men were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

There is no suspect information at this time. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525.