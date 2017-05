Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Former Soddy Daisy Vice Mayor Patty Skates is suing the city for $175,000 after she said she fell at the city-sponsored Pioneer Day Celebration.

The Circuit Court suit, filed by attorney C. Mark Warren, says the city created a dangerous situation by using cinder blocks to secure tents used for the event.

Ms. Skates fell and sustained significant injuries to her right leg, it was stated.