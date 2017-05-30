 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 70.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Sought In Vehicle Theft In Bradley County

Detectives are asking the public’s assistance with solving a vehicle theft that occurred in Charleston, Tn.  

A joint investigation between the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department on Tuesday, resulted in the recovery of a vehicle on Water Street in the city of Charleston that had been reported stolen in McMinn County. Video surveillance of the area showed a male subject park that vehicle and steal a Ford F-150 blue four-door truck from a business. The surveillance video also portrayed a white female passenger who accompanied the male.

Anybody who might know the identity of the man in the photo is asked to call the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336.

 


Catoosa County Arrest Report For May 19-25

Troy Jones Charged With TennCare Fraud

Sequatchie County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for May 19-25. (click for more)

A Rhea County man has been charged for the second time in Hamilton County with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with ... (click for more)

A Sequatchie County woman has been charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping involves going from doctor to doctor in a 30-day ... (click for more)


A Rhea County man has been charged for the second time in Hamilton County with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of  Troy Jones , 37, of Graysville. He is charged in a Hamilton County indictment with three counts ... (click for more)

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Good, Bad & Ugly

Last week I came across a wonderful story about one of my favorite personal causes – preventing suicide – and the response to the article (“A Suicide Letter”) was heavy. Many people appreciated what I had gleaned from the “I Am Second” website and, among the emails was a plea for help from a single mother, desperate to help her son. I immediately passed her email “up the ladder” ... (click for more)

Sports

Payne, Marlier Win Chattanooga Chase 8K Titles

(Updated with photos.) It looked sort of like the good old days at Riverview Park Monday morning. It was the 50 th running of the Chattanooga Chasen and while Monday’s number of participants didn’t surpass the numbers posted back in the mid-80s during the running boom, they were close. A total of 796 runners crossed the finish line in the 8K main event and the one-mile race ... (click for more)

Notre Dame To Host Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Hoop Games

Notre Dame High School will again host the Tennessee-Georgia All-Star basketball games at Phifer Gym on Tuesday, June 6. The girls’ game is slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff and a 3-point contest will be held at halftime. A dunk contest will take place between the girls’ and boys’ games with the boys’ tipoff being at 8 p.m. The boys’ 3-point contest will be held at halftime. ... (click for more)


