Man Sought In Vehicle Theft In Bradley County

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Detectives are asking the public’s assistance with solving a vehicle theft that occurred in Charleston, Tn.

A joint investigation between the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department on Tuesday, resulted in the recovery of a vehicle on Water Street in the city of Charleston that had been reported stolen in McMinn County. Video surveillance of the area showed a male subject park that vehicle and steal a Ford F-150 blue four-door truck from a business. The surveillance video also portrayed a white female passenger who accompanied the male.



Anybody who might know the identity of the man in the photo is asked to call the Bradley County Sheriff Office’s Crime Tip Line at 423 728-7336.

