Sequatchie County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

A Sequatchie County woman has been charged with doctor shopping for prescription drugs, using TennCare as payment for the pills. Doctor shopping involves going from doctor to doctor in a 30-day period in an effort to obtain multiple drug prescriptions.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), with the assistance of the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, today announced the arrest of Felicia D. Moore, 27, of Dunlap. She is charged with two counts of TennCare fraud by doctor shopping involving the painkillers Percocet and Norco.

“Certain prescription drugs are classified as controlled substances because they have a dangerous potential for abuse and addiction,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “TennCare pays for such medications when prescribed under the direction and supervision of a healthcare provider, but we’re committed to pursuing those cases involving fraud and abuse especially when these classifications of dangerous drugs are involved.”

District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor is prosecuting. TennCare fraud is now a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 2,848 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 toll-free from anywhere in Tennessee, or visit the website and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”