Man Falls 50-75 Feet Near Cumberland Trail; Montlake Road Was Temporarily Closed Due To Emergency Response Operation

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Rescue at the Pocket Wilderness
- photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

A man fell 50-75 feet at Hog Skin Branch on the Cumberland Trail.

He was said to have suffered a broken leg and a head injury. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office temporarily closedg Montlake Road beginning at the 300 block near the entrance to the Blue Hole through to the top of the mountain due to numerous emergency apparatus blocking the roadway responding to the high fall victim.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

At 4:45 p.

m., rescue personnel reported the man was being loaded onto a 6-wheeler to meet up with the ambulance to be transported to Erlanger Hospital.
 


ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police Say Brown T-Boned Vehicle; Offered Officer $200 "To Forget About It"


Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner's insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county's ISO rating.  County Commission

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was

Police said Terrence Brown T-boned a vehicle at N. Chamberlain Avenue and Wilcox Boulevard, then offered an officer $200 "to forget about it." Brown was charged with bribery of a public servant,


ISO Rating Drops To Class 3 In Whitfield County Sept. 1

Property owners in Whitfield County can look forward to a big savings soon on their homeowner's insurance bills, thanks to an upcoming change in the county's ISO rating.  County Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter received word Friday from the Insurance Services Office, which said a recent analysis of the county's fire suppression delivery system has been completed and Whitfield

Police Said Brown Was Driving Recklessly Prior To Causing Wreck That Seriously Injured 2 People

Police said they got reports that Matthew Ryan Brown was driving recklessly prior to a Highway 58 crash that seriously injured two people. Brown, 33, of 6805 Lake Hollow Dr., Harrison, was charged with four counts of felonious reckless endangerment, DUI, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and

Opinion

What We Owe Our Veterans

As our church, Warren Chapel AME Church  paid honors to the veterans and my viewing of the PBS feature,  Sunday , evening, I began to feel and think differently than before. Each year to sort of "go all out" celebrating Veteran's Day.  WE provide flags, certificates, notes of appreciation and acknowledgements.  My  brother, father and grandfather were

Roy Exum: When Harper Saw Red

There is a good chance you were already asleep on Monday night when San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland plunked the Nationals' Bryce Harper during the eighth inning on the West Coast but, brother, the pitch and the ensuing brawl are the talk of Major League baseball. Back in the 2014 playoffs, Harper homered off Strickland in Game 1 and in Game 4 of the National League Division

Sports

Lookouts Explode Offensively In 11-0 Win Over Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Ryan Strausborger had three hits and scored three runs, and Fernando Romero allowed just two hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts (28-22) beat the Birmingham Barons (16-3) 11-0 on Tuesday. The Lookouts jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as starter Romero delivered his best start of the season. Chattanooga went on to batter

UTC Arth Hires Chris Cook To Coaching Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Tom Arth announced that Chris Cook was offered and has accepted a position on the Mocs' coaching staff today.  Cook joins the program as the tackles and tight ends coach.    Cook is a UTC alum who was an All-American center for the Mocs in 2002.  He just finished his second year as the offensive quality


