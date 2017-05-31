Man Falls 50-75 Feet Near Cumberland Trail; Montlake Road Was Temporarily Closed Due To Emergency Response Operation

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Rescue at the Pocket Wilderness - photo by Brent McDonald (See video on NewsChannel 9)

A man fell 50-75 feet at Hog Skin Branch on the Cumberland Trail.

He was said to have suffered a broken leg and a head injury.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office temporarily closedg Montlake Road beginning at the 300 block near the entrance to the Blue Hole through to the top of the mountain due to numerous emergency apparatus blocking the roadway responding to the high fall victim.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

At 4:45 p. m., rescue personnel reported the man was being loaded onto a 6-wheeler to meet up with the ambulance to be transported to Erlanger Hospital.



