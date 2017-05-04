New Shooting Park Breaks Ground In Spencer

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Dozens of supporters attended the Dead Zero Shooting Park ground breaking ceremony where they announced the new location. The owners of Dead Zero Shooting, Justin Whaley and Wade Batson, broke ground with Van Buren County Mayor Greg Wilson and County Commissioners Will Maxwell and Joey Grissom.

The new location was announced as 1195 Artillery Road/Hwy 111, in Spencer, Tn.

Mr. Whaley said, “The new location has been a blessing. Van Buren County has welcomed us with open arms, and we are only 35 minutes outside of Chattanooga on Hwy 111 near Fall Creek Falls State Park.”

Those attending included Van Buren County Mayor Greg Wilson, Van Buren County Commissioner Will Maxwell, Van Buren County Commissioner Joey Grissom, Van Buren County Sheriff Eddie Carter, Tony Sander of Tony Sanders Outdoors and Coach Brian Weas and the Str8 Shooters Youth Shooting Team.

The Shooting Park has been anticipated by local shooting sports advocates such as the Str8 Shooters Youth Shooting Team. The team consists of youth ages nine and up. The team has had difficulty finding a location to practice as well as hold local competitions, said officials. Mr. Weas, head coach of the Str8 Shooters, said, “We are honored to be able to play a part in making Dead Zero Shooting a nationally known shooting destination and nationally respected shotgun sports team.” Dead Zero Shooting will be sponsoring the Str8 Shooters to promote youth shooting sports.

he location boasts 254 acres of farmland and woods with numerous spring fed ponds. The project cost $2.4 million and the projected opening is July with a grand opening in August. The 1,000 yard range is projected to open next year.

The park will include the following ranges and facilities:

Two 15 station Sporting Clay Courses

Two combination Skeet/Trap Fields

A covered Five Stand Field

A multi-level Wobble Trap Field

Eight Shooting Bays ranging in distance from 15-50 yards

The world’s first 1,000-yard Electronic Target Rifle Range of its kind

A 3D Archery Course

A Club House with Lounge, Classroom, and 1,600 square foot Pro Shop

A fully equipped covered Outdoor Pavillion that seats 100 people

A 6,000 square foot Expo Center for hosting large events









