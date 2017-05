Friday, May 5, 2017

The Bradley County Commission and Cleveland City Council will meet on Monday, May 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge.

Chamber of Commerce Vice President Doug Berry will provide an update on Spring Branch Industrial Park.

Bradley County Director of Schools Dr. Linda Cash and GOAL Academy Principal Kyle Page will brief members of both legislative bodies on the plans for the property formerly known as American Uniform.

Lunch will be available for $11.