Candidate Drops Out Of County School Superintendent Race

Monday, May 8, 2017

One candidate has withdrawn his name for superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. Alan Coverstone had been set to be interviewed this evening by the County School Board.

The board earlier said it would interview three candidates each Monday for the next three Mondays with each one getting an hour each.

The interviews will mainly be by Skype.

Remaining candidates today (Monday), starting at 5 p.m., will be Stuart Greenberg and Natasha Baker.

The following Monday it will be Wayne Johnson, Clifford Davis and Bryan Johnson.

The final Monday the schedule includes Jack Elsey, Kirk Kelly and Timothy Gadson.

The interviews will be from the superintendent's conference room at Bonny Oaks.

The public is invited to attend.