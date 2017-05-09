 Tuesday, May 9, 2017 90.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY 
2803 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE 
3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
ASSAULT (SIMPLE )
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
2409 E 13TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BEATY, JASON HENRY 
5301 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI - FELONY)
---
BENTLEY, AKIL JAMICHAEL 
5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON 
915 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BRALY, TAYLOR ANTHONY 
622 BEECH CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373123853 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURLINGHAM, RACHEL ALAINE 
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY 
318 HILL TOP CIR FLINTSTONE, 307252214 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
COX, NOAH THOMAS 
1834 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG 
195 MEMORIAL DRIVE DALTON, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELANEY, BEAU ANTHONY 
1135 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELGADILLO-SALAZAR, GLORIA ARACELY 
4065 PATTONTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY 
4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSS METH FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL 
502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE 
3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
EVANS, GENE DALE 
1208 DUNCAN AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC 
1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSULT DOMESTI
---
GRAY, VIRGIL LEE 
6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRIFFIN, JEREMIAH MARK 
2036 BALL GROUND ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HALFACRE, RICKEY 
5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALL, STEPHEN TAYLOR 
373 SANDCASTLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 37069 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HAYES, ZAND EMANUAL 
2525 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HIGH, CHARLES LEON 
1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN 
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY 
1935 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ 
610 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KING, CAMILLA AIRHART 
1500 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KING, ZAKARY KARR 
10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 217 Chattanooga, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LAPLANT, TERRI ANN 
3680 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARCOS, FELIPE FRANSICO 
1704 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCURTY, SHERMONICA RENAE 
5706 WINDER ROAD APR A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERRING, STEVEN A 
3514 HIXON PIKE APT B3 CHATTANOOGA, 37423 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MONTGOMERY, DIMITRI ALLEN 
1210 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETAL. AGAINST JUDGE, JURO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MOSLEY, DYNEKKA NICOLE 
421 W. 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PALMER, JEREMY WADE 
405 BARDWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO 
2420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW 
1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRONG, NOLAN SETH 
42 WARNER ST., APT B16 HAMDEN, 06514 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL 
4617 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, JACKIE WAYNE 
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, GARY LEE 
5209 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TINDALL, KIMBERLY CELESTE 
4006 INDUSTRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY 
3632 SHER JO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR 
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
3807 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS 
4079 TEAKWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YOUNG, KEAIRA N 
1501 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374060424 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE )
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEATY, JASON HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI - FELONY)
BENTLEY, AKIL JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/25/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • ASSAULT
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BRALY, TAYLOR ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREWSTER, ANDREA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
BURLINGHAM, RACHEL ALAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
CARTER, CASEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COX, NOAH THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELANEY, BEAU ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELGADILLO-SALAZAR, GLORIA ARACELY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUNN, BRANDON RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSS METH FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
EVANS, GENE DALE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSULT DOMESTI

GRIFFIN, JEREMIAH MARK
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALFACRE, RICKEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, STEPHEN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HAYES, ZAND EMANUAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HIGH, CHARLES LEON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
HOWARD, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATOR(AGGRAVATE BURGLARY)
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/12/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LAPLANT, TERRI ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARCOS, FELIPE FRANSICO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCURTY, SHERMONICA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MERRING, STEVEN A
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MONTGOMERY, DIMITRI ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETAL. AGAINST JUDGE, JURO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MOSLEY, DYNEKKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/12/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSLEY, ANTWIONE LEON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ALEX ARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/10/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/31/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRONG, NOLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/16/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWAFFORD, JACKIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/04/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TINDALL, KIMBERLY CELESTE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANCE, JON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF


