Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY
2803 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE
3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
ASSAULT (SIMPLE )
---
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2409 E 13TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BEATY, JASON HENRY
5301 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI - FELONY)
---
BENTLEY, AKIL JAMICHAEL
5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON
915 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BRALY, TAYLOR ANTHONY
622 BEECH CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373123853
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURLINGHAM, RACHEL ALAINE
7886 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY
318 HILL TOP CIR FLINTSTONE, 307252214
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
COX, NOAH THOMAS
1834 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
195 MEMORIAL DRIVE DALTON, 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELANEY, BEAU ANTHONY
1135 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELGADILLO-SALAZAR, GLORIA ARACELY
4065 PATTONTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DUNN, BRANDON RAY
4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSS METH FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL
502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE
3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
EVANS, GENE DALE
1208 DUNCAN AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC
1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSULT DOMESTI
---
GRAY, VIRGIL LEE
6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRIFFIN, JEREMIAH MARK
2036 BALL GROUND ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
HALFACRE, RICKEY
5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HALL, STEPHEN TAYLOR
373 SANDCASTLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 37069
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HAYES, ZAND EMANUAL
2525 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HIGH, CHARLES LEON
1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN
1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY
1935 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ
610 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
1500 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
KING, ZAKARY KARR
10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 217 Chattanooga, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LAPLANT, TERRI ANN
3680 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MARCOS, FELIPE FRANSICO
1704 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCURTY, SHERMONICA RENAE
5706 WINDER ROAD APR A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERRING, STEVEN A
3514 HIXON PIKE APT B3 CHATTANOOGA, 37423
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
MONTGOMERY, DIMITRI ALLEN
1210 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETAL. AGAINST JUDGE, JURO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MOSLEY, DYNEKKA NICOLE
421 W. 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PALMER, JEREMY WADE
405 BARDWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO
2420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW
1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRONG, NOLAN SETH
42 WARNER ST., APT B16 HAMDEN, 06514
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL
4617 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWAFFORD, JACKIE WAYNE
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, GARY LEE
5209 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TINDALL, KIMBERLY CELESTE
4006 INDUSTRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY
3632 SHER JO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR
1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL
3807 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS
4079 TEAKWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YOUNG, KEAIRA N
1501 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374060424
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
