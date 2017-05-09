Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY

2803 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE

3813 TACOMA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE )

---

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2409 E 13TH ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BEATY, JASON HENRY

5301 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI - FELONY)

---

BENTLEY, AKIL JAMICHAEL

5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

---

BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

915 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BRALY, TAYLOR ANTHONY

622 BEECH CIR NW CLEVELAND, 373123853

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022780

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BURLINGHAM, RACHEL ALAINE

7886 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

---

BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY

318 HILL TOP CIR FLINTSTONE, 307252214

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---COX, NOAH THOMAS1834 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG195 MEMORIAL DRIVE DALTON, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DELANEY, BEAU ANTHONY1135 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DELGADILLO-SALAZAR, GLORIA ARACELY4065 PATTONTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DUNN, BRANDON RAY4206 13 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSS METH FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED---DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF METH FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE3729 MONTE VISTA DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---EVANS, GENE DALE1208 DUNCAN AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC1504 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSULT DOMESTI---GRAY, VIRGIL LEE6535 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF METH FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRIFFIN, JEREMIAH MARK2036 BALL GROUND ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---HALFACRE, RICKEY5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HALL, STEPHEN TAYLOR373 SANDCASTLE ROAD FRANKLIN, 37069Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HAYES, ZAND EMANUAL2525 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HIGH, CHARLES LEON1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)---JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN1837 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY1935 HAWK STREET CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ610 WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, CAMILLA AIRHART1500 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 217 Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LAPLANT, TERRI ANN3680 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARCOS, FELIPE FRANSICO1704 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCURTY, SHERMONICA RENAE5706 WINDER ROAD APR A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERRING, STEVEN A3514 HIXON PIKE APT B3 CHATTANOOGA, 37423Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MONTGOMERY, DIMITRI ALLEN1210 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETAL. AGAINST JUDGE, JUROVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MOSLEY, DYNEKKA NICOLE421 W. 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PALMER, JEREMY WADE405 BARDWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO2420 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW1738 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRONG, NOLAN SETH42 WARNER ST., APT B16 HAMDEN, 06514Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL4617 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWAFFORD, JACKIE WAYNE3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMPSON, GARY LEE5209 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TINDALL, KIMBERLY CELESTE4006 INDUSTRY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TORAN, COURTNEY VOSHAY3632 SHER JO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEAVER, KENNETH LAMAR1512 S HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WELCH, JUSTIN MICHAEL3807 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL HIXSON, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---WHITE, NOAH DENNIS ROSS4079 TEAKWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WILLIAMS, MARCUS TRAMMELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---YOUNG, KEAIRA N1501 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374060424Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ANDERSON, KAITLYN GRACE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

ASSAULT (SIMPLE ) BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BEATY, JASON HENRY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI - FELONY) BENTLEY, AKIL JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA) BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/25/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BRALY, TAYLOR ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREWSTER, ANDREA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 BURLINGHAM, RACHEL ALAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

BYERS, ROBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COX, NOAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELANEY, BEAU ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELGADILLO-SALAZAR, GLORIA ARACELY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DUNN, BRANDON RAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSS METH FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING ON REVOKED EDWARDS, JERQUAN MARTISE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY EVANS, GENE DALE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/29/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 GILCHRIST, JASON ERIC

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSULT DOMESTI

GRIFFIN, JEREMIAH MARK

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HALFACRE, RICKEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, STEPHEN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HAYES, ZAND EMANUAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HIGH, CHARLES LEON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) HOWARD, MARK ERIC

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/15/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATOR(AGGRAVATE BURGLARY) JOHNSTON, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/12/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE KELLEY, ANTONIO MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KING, ZAKARY KARR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LAPLANT, TERRI ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANSEL, DARRYL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARCOS, FELIPE FRANSICO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCURTY, SHERMONICA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELTON, CHARLES LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MERRING, STEVEN A

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MONTGOMERY, DIMITRI ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RETAL. AGAINST JUDGE, JURO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE MOSLEY, DYNEKKA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/12/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POPE, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE POSLEY, ANTWIONE LEON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) SANFORD, CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ALEX ARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/10/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SOLIS, PRISILIANO ROBLERO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STANDIFER, BRIAN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/31/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRONG, NOLAN SETH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/16/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

