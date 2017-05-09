Corker, Alexander, Perdue Respond To Firing Of FBI Director James Comey

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement on the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey by President Donald Trump:

“While the case for removal of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey laid out by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein was thorough, his removal at this particular time will raise questions.

"It is essential that ongoing investigations are fulsome and free of political interference until their completion, and it is imperative that President Trump nominate a well-respected and qualified individual to lead the bureau at this critical time.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “It would have been easier to explain if the president had fired the FBI Director earlier when Senator Schumer and other Democrats said they’d lost confidence in Mr. Comey.

"Given the timing, it’s imperative that the Senate, through its confirmation process, makes certain that the new FBI Director is a person of unquestioned integrity who can lead the FBI and can continue investigating Russian involvement in our elections.”

Georgis Senator David Perdue said, “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him.

"The FBI is much larger than one person and the bureau has thousands of agents working hard every day to keep our nation safe. I am confident a new permanent director will be nominated and confirmed as soon as possible.”