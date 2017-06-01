Thief Gets $30,000 In Specialized Equipment In Break-In At Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Training Center

Thursday, June 1, 2017

A burglar stole some $30,000 in items after breaking into the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Training Center on Snow Hill Road.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the center.

According to detectives, one or more persons forcibly entered the department’s training facility and stole equipment, gear and tools.

The various items stolen during the break-in represent important pieces of equipment utilized in day-to-day fire and emergency operations, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office said, "The theft is unusual as it includes many unusual items that cannot be regularly used or easily sold for other purposes other than fire and emergency operations."

Anyone with any information regarding the break-in or the stolen items is encouraged to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 423-209-8940 or you may solicit a tip directly at http://www.hcsheriff.gov/cid/cid_feedback/feedback.php.