Funeral Arrangements, Processional Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend.
Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.
A motorcade will leave Faithful Friend Pet Crematory and Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Michigan Elemenatary School. Shortly after the funeral, a processional will leave the school and proceed back to the funeral home, where Lucy will be cremated.
Her cremains will be returned on Saturday, June 17, to her K-9 handler, Patrol Deputy Chris Shope.
Sheriff’s Office personnel along with other first-responder agencies will transport the body of Lucy to and from the funeral service starting at 10:30 a.m.
The processional route is listed below:
-
Leave Faithful Friend Pet & Crematory Funeral Home
-
Right on N. Ocoee St.
-
Left on Inman St.
-
Proceed onto 64 Hwy.
-
Left on Durkee Rd.
-
Right onto Benton Pike
-
Left onto Michigan Avenue School Rd.
-
Arrive at Michigan Avenue Elementary School
(The procession will travel the same route in reverse order after the funeral service that will incorporate a giant American flag draped above the processional route on 64 Hwy. and return K-9 Deputy Lucy back to the funeral home where she will be cremated.)
The public is encouraged to line the processional route to pay tribute to the K-9 deputy sheriff and urged to use caution and common sense when parking and standing along public roadways.