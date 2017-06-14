Funeral Arrangements, Processional Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend.

Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.

A motorcade will leave Faithful Friend Pet Crematory and Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Michigan Elemenatary School. Shortly after the funeral, a processional will leave the school and proceed back to the funeral home, where Lucy will be cremated.



Her cremains will be returned on Saturday, June 17, to her K-9 handler, Patrol Deputy Chris Shope.

Sheriff’s Office personnel along with other first-responder agencies will transport the body of Lucy to and from the funeral service starting at 10:30 a.m.

The processional route is listed below:

Leave Faithful Friend Pet & Crematory Funeral Home

Right on N. Ocoee St.

Left on Inman St.

Proceed onto 64 Hwy.

Left on Durkee Rd.

Right onto Benton Pike

Left onto Michigan Avenue School Rd.

Arrive at Michigan Avenue Elementary School

(The procession will travel the same route in reverse order after the funeral service that will incorporate a giant American flag draped above the processional route on 64 Hwy. and return K-9 Deputy Lucy back to the funeral home where she will be cremated.)

The public is encouraged to line the processional route to pay tribute to the K-9 deputy sheriff and urged to use caution and common sense when parking and standing along public roadways.