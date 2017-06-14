 Thursday, June 15, 2017 78.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Funeral Arrangements, Processional Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend.

Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, June 16, at Michigan Elementary School, at 188 Michigan Avenue School Road in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m.

A motorcade will leave Faithful Friend Pet Crematory and Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and travel to Michigan Elemenatary School. Shortly after the funeral, a processional will leave the school and proceed back to the funeral home, where Lucy will be cremated.

Her cremains will be returned on Saturday, June 17, to her K-9 handler, Patrol Deputy Chris Shope.

Sheriff’s Office personnel along with other first-responder agencies will transport the body of Lucy to and from the funeral service starting at 10:30 a.m.

 

The processional route is listed below:

  • Leave Faithful Friend Pet & Crematory Funeral Home

  • Right on N. Ocoee St.

  • Left on Inman St.

  • Proceed onto 64 Hwy.

  • Left on Durkee Rd.

  • Right onto Benton Pike

  • Left onto Michigan Avenue School Rd.

  • Arrive at Michigan Avenue Elementary School

(The procession will travel the same route in reverse order after the funeral service that will incorporate a giant American flag draped above the processional route on 64 Hwy. and return K-9 Deputy Lucy back to the funeral home where she will be cremated.)

The public is encouraged to line the processional route to pay tribute to the K-9 deputy sheriff and urged to use caution and common sense when parking and standing along public roadways.

 


June 15, 2017

16-Year-Old Shot While Walking Along Orchard Knob Avenue

June 15, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 14, 2017

Funeral Arrangements, Processional Set For Bradley County K-9 Deputy Lucy


A 16-year-old male was shot at the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Wednesday evening.   Chattanooga Police received a call about the incident at 9:19 p.m. Upon police arrival, the victim ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

The funeral arrangements for K-9 Deputy Lucy have been finalized, and the public and all first responders are invited to attend. Visitation and a funeral service will both be held on Friday, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

16-Year-Old Shot While Walking Along Orchard Knob Avenue

A 16-year-old male was shot at the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Wednesday evening.   Chattanooga Police received a call about the incident at 9:19 p.m. Upon police arrival, the victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim advised police that he was walking along side of ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DRIVING ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response

The Hamilton County Commission does not need to leave the millage alone. It should be adjusted in accordance with the law to prevent a tax increase.    How terrible that after the citizens time to meet on their reassessments has long expired, and Hamilton County stating the reassessments would not have an effect on property taxes, now they want to hit the citizens' ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Moments after Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said until somebody has “the courage to stand up” against a disappointing 1.7 increase for education over last year’s budget, Commissioner Joe Graham told his fellow commissioners he was the guy. Next week Graham is expected to delay the acceptance of the just proposed FY 2018 budget. With that, the most beleaguered school district ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Beat Smokies Wednesday, 8-1, To Close In On First-Half Championship

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 8-1 on Wednesday. The Lookouts got ahead early, got a very strong, lengthy start, added some runs late and win the game. Chattanooga right-hander Fernando ... (click for more)

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors