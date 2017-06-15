Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAKER, COREY DECEDRIC

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD #239 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

BRADLEY, MICHELLE DIRESHA

268 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114872

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE

1914 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CHRISTIANSON, JONATHAN KARL

3001 MARYDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN

1300 ADONNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

COBB, GREGORY DEAN

1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CONYERS, ERICCA LASHAWN

4309 TEEPEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CROUCH, TREVA ANN

267 SHERWOOD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

---

DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR

22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

THEFT UNDER $500

---

DOZIER, RODNEY ANTONIA

4120 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN

2300 WINDSOR STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOLDEN, LISA A

4475 BUENA VISTA HUNTINGDON, 38344

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

801 W Main St Chattanooga, 374024706

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER NELSON

1822 BAYPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

120 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

HEDEMAN, BRIAN LYLE

Homeless Chattanooga, 374054004

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL

2704 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

1807 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

---

LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K

639 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA

407 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCBEE, NYLE H

3464 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN

1558 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L

536 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 77 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

---

MCGLAMERY, ZEKE E

Homeless Chattanooga, 374153575

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE

1201 BOYNTON DR APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041618

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

MOORE, DENNIS T

3610 CENTRAL AVE.

APT#A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ROCKY JEROME2821 3RD AVE #1402 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN1007 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 1POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 2POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PEREZ, EMELECIO RAMIREZ113 SPRING CREEK ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN4105 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE6130 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER D220 SWAFFORD LANE SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RIDLEY, LACY KAY104 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RIVERS, MARCUS DUANE3215 1//2 14TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071814Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICESCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---ROBERSON, TYASIZA1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE4204 WILLERD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---SMITH, RHONDA8806 AETNA MNT RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STOKES, VERSHAWN TERRELL945 N COLLEGE ST CHARLOTTE,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY---TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE708 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN1104 Grove St Ct Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMAS, MANDI RAINE12332 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER M955 WOOLEY STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL205BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE3475 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR---TURNER, BRIAN HENRY6901 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT2904 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---WALKER, ANTHONY JERMANE4105 DAYTON BLVD 107 C RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, DARRELL SCOTT114 RIDGESIDE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WATTS, JOHN WESLEY6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---WEEKS, OTIS WINFORDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WREN, MICHAEL LARRY1706 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/15/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BAKER, COREY DECEDRIC

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/17/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/29/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRADLEY, MICHELLE DIRESHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHRISTIANSON, JONATHAN KARL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/22/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

COBB, GREGORY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CONYERS, ERICCA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CROUCH, TREVA ANN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/06/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500) DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

THEFT UNDER $500 EVANS, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDEN, LISA A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/06/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT GOODNER, SARA JEANINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRANT, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 12/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER NELSON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/31/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION HEDEMAN, BRIAN LYLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC HENDERSON, JONHYE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/19/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL JOHNSON, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/05/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FELONY MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCGLAMERY, ZEKE E

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, DENNIS T

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, ROCKY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 1

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 2

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/28/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER D

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIDLEY, LACY KAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIVERS, MARCUS DUANE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ROBERSON, TYASIZA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 SMITH, RHONDA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANTON, KRISTIAN CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST STEVENS, JACOB TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/19/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1,000) STOKES, VERSHAWN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA