Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/15/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BAKER, COREY DECEDRIC
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/29/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRADLEY, MICHELLE DIRESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHRISTIANSON, JONATHAN KARL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/22/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION

COBB, GREGORY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONYERS, ERICCA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CROUCH, TREVA ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/06/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • THEFT UNDER $500
EVANS, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDEN, LISA A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/06/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
GOODNER, SARA JEANINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRANT, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER NELSON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
HEDEMAN, BRIAN LYLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HENDERSON, JONHYE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/19/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
JOHNSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FELONY
MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCGLAMERY, ZEKE E
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/12/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, DENNIS T
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, ROCKY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 1
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 2
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT

RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS, MARCUS DUANE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROBERSON, TYASIZA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
SMITH, RHONDA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANTON, KRISTIAN CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
STEVENS, JACOB TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/19/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1,000)
STOKES, VERSHAWN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS, MANDI RAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
WALKER, ANTHONY JERMANE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, DARRELL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATTS, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
WREN, MICHAEL LARRY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/01/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: ...

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DRIVING ...

