Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
1040 PLANTATION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAKER, COREY DECEDRIC
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD #239 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BRADLEY, MICHELLE DIRESHA
268 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114872
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE
1914 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHRISTIANSON, JONATHAN KARL
3001 MARYDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN
1300 ADONNA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
COBB, GREGORY DEAN
1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CONYERS, ERICCA LASHAWN
4309 TEEPEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CROUCH, TREVA ANN
267 SHERWOOD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR
22 S GERMANTOWN RD APT B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
THEFT UNDER $500
---
DOZIER, RODNEY ANTONIA
4120 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN
2300 WINDSOR STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOLDEN, LISA A
4475 BUENA VISTA HUNTINGDON, 38344
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
801 W Main St Chattanooga, 374024706
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER NELSON
1822 BAYPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
120 EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
HEDEMAN, BRIAN LYLE
Homeless Chattanooga, 374054004
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JAMES, RODNEY TREMEL
2704 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENKINS, THOMAS CHRISTOPHER
1807 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
---
LAFERRY, BRAYDEN K
639 GROSS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA
407 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCBEE, NYLE H
3464 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCCRARY, TYLER JONATHAN
1558 PATRICK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L
536 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
---
MCGLAMERY, ZEKE E
Homeless Chattanooga, 374153575
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE
1201 BOYNTON DR APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374041618
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MOORE, DENNIS T
3610 CENTRAL AVE.
APT#A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, ROCKY JEROME
2821 3RD AVE #1402 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NEWTON, CHERYL LYNN
1007 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 1
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE 2
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PEREZ, EMELECIO RAMIREZ
113 SPRING CREEK ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
4105 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POTTINGER, ERRIEL CHRISTINE
6130 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER D
220 SWAFFORD LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
104 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RIVERS, MARCUS DUANE
3215 1//2 14TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071814
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE
4204 WILLERD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
SMITH, RHONDA
8806 AETNA MNT RD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STOKES, VERSHAWN TERRELL
945 N COLLEGE ST CHARLOTTE,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
---
TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE
708 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
1104 Grove St Ct Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMAS, MANDI RAINE
12332 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER M
955 WOOLEY STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
205BALES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE
3475 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
---
TURNER, BRIAN HENRY
6901 DEERWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
2904 E 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
WALKER, ANTHONY JERMANE
4105 DAYTON BLVD 107 C RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, DARRELL SCOTT
114 RIDGESIDE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALLACE, RHONDA DENISE
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
WATTS, JOHN WESLEY
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WEEKS, OTIS WINFORD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WREN, MICHAEL LARRY
1706 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
