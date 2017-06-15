 Thursday, June 15, 2017 81.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee AG Leads Nationwide Investigation To Combat The Opioid Crisis

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Thursday announced Tennessee is one state leading a bipartisan coalition of a majority of attorneys general from across the country as part of an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

 

The attorneys general are conducting comprehensive investigations into the widespread prescribing and use of opioids, as well as the role parties involved in the manufacture and distribution of opioids may have played in creating or prolonging this problem.

 

A focus of the ongoing investigation is to evaluate whether manufacturers have engaged in unlawful practices in the marketing and sale of opioids. He said the attorneys general are committed to using the vast investigative resources available, including subpoenas for documents and testimony, to identify and hold accountable those parties responsible for the opioid epidemic.

 

“There is not a single community in Tennessee, or a region of the country for that matter, that has not witnessed the devastating impact of opioid abuse,” General Slatery said. “At the appropriate time, you can be assured Tennessee will take decisive action against those parties responsible for harming so many families.”  

 

Nationwide and in Tennessee, opioids—prescription and illicit—are the main driver of drug overdose deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in 2015 including 1,451 in Tennessee, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999.

 

The coalition of attorneys general is not identifying any targets of its ongoing investigation at this time.

 


June 15, 2017

Fallen Tree Closes W Road For Couple Of Hours

June 15, 2017

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Corker Authored Iran And Russia Sanctions

June 15, 2017

Alexander Recommends Administration Extend Cost-Sharing Payments Temporarily To Help Collapsing ACA Exchanges Transition To Stable Market


The W Road will be closed from the top to the bottom for approximately the next two hours, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday at 2:12 p.m.   A large tree fell across the roadway.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday overwhelmingly passed, by a vote of 98 to 2, legislation Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, authored to strengthen

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander  Thursday recommended the Trump administration "find a way, either through administrative action or legislation or a combination, to extend


Sneaky Way To Raise Taxes - And Response (4)

The Hamilton County Commission does not need to leave the millage alone. It should be adjusted in accordance with the law to prevent a tax increase.    How terrible that after the citizens time to meet on their reassessments has long expired, and Hamilton County stating the reassessments would not have an effect on property taxes, now they want to hit the citizens'

Roy Exum: Schools Get Reprieve

Moments after Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said until somebody has "the courage to stand up" against a disappointing 1.7 increase for education over last year's budget, Commissioner Joe Graham told his fellow commissioners he was the guy. Next week Graham is expected to delay the acceptance of the just proposed FY 2018 budget. With that, the most beleaguered school district

Lookouts Beat Smokies Wednesday, 8-1, To Close In On First-Half Championship

KODAK, Tenn.  -- Nick Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 8-1 on Wednesday. The Lookouts got ahead early, got a very strong, lengthy start, added some runs late and won the game.  Tennessee mustered seven hits in

Joyner Named TSWA Women’s Basketball Player Of The Year

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball standout  Jasmine Joyner   was named Tennessee's 2016-17 Women's College Basketball Player of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Monday. Joyner earned Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and garnered Most Outstanding Player accolades at the conference tournament,


