Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

6227 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE

4105 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 374157151

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA

6106 WATER OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BLACKMAN, ANDRA KOBE

6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

1723 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073506

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

4016 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

---

BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY

5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

3733 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

BROWN, CECIL LEON

303 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BURNS, MALLORY IRENE

359 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON

1123 GARFIELD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CASSON, WHITNEY SHANNON

2884 OLD FEDERAL RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)

---

CATES, NAKISHA

2118 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER

74 NICOLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COOKE, JONATHAN TYLER

4622 USA 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT

3663 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT

629 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER

345 BUCK RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELDRIDGE, TYRANCE SHALIMAR

7624 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

ELLIS, THOMAS LEE

116 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

EVANS, APRIL DAWN

235 EAST 7TH STREET APT 206 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON

1605 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044328

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

---

GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH

2204 BAILEY AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT)

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US

---

GASS, CATHEY LYNN

4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

GATES, LONNIE

3841 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GOODNER, SARA JEANINE

12403 CRANFIELD ROAD BURCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN

632 VALLEY VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GRANT, BOBBY GENE

8458 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

---

HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON

8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

HARTSHORN, LOGAN SKYLER

1204 GADD RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HENDERSON, JONHYE LEBRON1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 115 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE202 N SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION---HIXON, LINDSEY MARIE5514 BELARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---JOHNSON, WILLIAM EDWARD900 AVE Z SE D3 WINTER HAVEN, 33880Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---JONES, JOHN RICHARD9823 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KILGORE, CLARENCE EDWARD155 HEN HOUSE SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN3892 SHELTON DR RESECA, 30735Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FELONY---LOVE, KEVIN DAVID6766 HARBOR TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE10011 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---ODELL, THOMAS MATTHEW2093 2 CEDER CIRCLE FORT DEFIANCE, 86504Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.DISORDERLY CONDUCT---PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---PAYNE, JUSTIN ADAM1436 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS (FACILIATING---PULLIAM, PAUL DUANE2007 RAVENWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---REMSON, KENNETH PHIL4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE9725 Snow Hill Rd Ooltewah, 373639403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---ROBERSON, KEVIN RAY1518 CARSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---RODGERS, SPENCER LEE1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROE, NATHAN DEAN79 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47311Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SEXTON, DUSTIN RAY1247 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIMMONS, TONIKA RENEE1102 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIMS, LEE MCCAIN3110 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONYHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STANTON, KRISTIAN CAMERON306 ROSSVILLE BLVD EAST RIDGE, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---STEVENS, JACOB TAYLOR818BELVOIR TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1,000)---YORK, CHASITY1868 PRIGMORE RD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BLACKMAN, ANDRA KOBE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BURNS, MALLORY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CASSON, WHITNEY SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA) CATES, NAKISHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/06/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COOKE, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COOPER, LEE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/27/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ELDRIDGE, TYRANCE SHALIMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ELLIS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/25/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/07/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT)

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US GASS, CATHEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) GASS, JUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

GATES, LONNIE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/20/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HARTSHORN, LOGAN SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/15/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION HICKS, ETHAN AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HIXON, LINDSEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY JONES, JOHN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 09/30/1942

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KADE, JIMMY GILL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/23/1953

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KILGORE, CLARENCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOVE, KEVIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LYNN, CHUCK LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/06/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 NICHOLS, TABATHA RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR) ODELL, THOMAS MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PAYNE, JUSTIN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS (FACILIATING PULLIAM, PAUL DUANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/17/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

RAY, MALIEK RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBERSON, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RODGERS, SPENCER LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROE, NATHAN DEAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SEXTON, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMMONS, TONIKA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, PHILLIP GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOLOFF, DAVID BERYL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE