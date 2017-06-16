Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
6227 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
4105 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 374157151
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA
6106 WATER OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BLACKMAN, ANDRA KOBE
6239 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
1723 STANFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073506
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
4016 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
BOWMAN, CHARLES HENRY
5427 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
3733 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
BROWN, CECIL LEON
303 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNS, MALLORY IRENE
359 GLENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON
1123 GARFIELD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CASSON, WHITNEY SHANNON
2884 OLD FEDERAL RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)
---
CATES, NAKISHA
2118 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER
74 NICOLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COOKE, JONATHAN TYLER
4622 USA 127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT
3663 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT
629 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER
345 BUCK RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELDRIDGE, TYRANCE SHALIMAR
7624 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ELLIS, THOMAS LEE
116 WESTSIDE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
EVANS, APRIL DAWN
235 EAST 7TH STREET APT 206 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
1605 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044328
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH
2204 BAILEY AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT)
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US
---
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
GATES, LONNIE
3841 AGAWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOODNER, SARA JEANINE
12403 CRANFIELD ROAD BURCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
632 VALLEY VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRANT, BOBBY GENE
8458 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
---
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HARTSHORN, LOGAN SKYLER
1204 GADD RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HENDERSON, JONHYE LEBRON
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 115 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE
202 N SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION
---
HIXON, LINDSEY MARIE
5514 BELARE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL
3535 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
900 AVE Z SE D3 WINTER HAVEN, 33880
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
JONES, JOHN RICHARD
9823 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KILGORE, CLARENCE EDWARD
155 HEN HOUSE SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWSON, JAMES PATRICK
3414 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LLOYD, ROBERT DYLAN
3892 SHELTON DR RESECA, 30735
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FELONY
---
LOVE, KEVIN DAVID
6766 HARBOR TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE
10011 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
ODELL, THOMAS MATTHEW
2093 2 CEDER CIRCLE FORT DEFIANCE, 86504
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
2614 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
PAYNE, JUSTIN ADAM
1436 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE
2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS (FACILIATING
---
PULLIAM, PAUL DUANE
2007 RAVENWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
9725 Snow Hill Rd Ooltewah, 373639403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROBERSON, KEVIN RAY
1518 CARSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
RODGERS, SPENCER LEE
1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROE, NATHAN DEAN
79 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47311
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SEXTON, DUSTIN RAY
1247 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIMMONS, TONIKA RENEE
1102 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SIMS, LEE MCCAIN
3110 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
4205 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STANTON, KRISTIAN CAMERON
306 ROSSVILLE BLVD EAST RIDGE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
STEVENS, JACOB TAYLOR
818BELVOIR TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $1,000)
---
YORK, CHASITY
1868 PRIGMORE RD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENNETT, RAHEEM KISRABA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKMAN, ANDRA KOBE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BROWN, DEVIN LAWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BURNS, MALLORY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CASLIN, MARK ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|CASSON, WHITNEY SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY, GA)
|
|CATES, NAKISHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/06/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|COOKE, JONATHAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COOPER, LEE JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/27/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|CRUTCHER, TORREY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ELDRIDGE, TYRANCE SHALIMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, ALICIA FAITH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT)
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (ILLEGAL US
|
|GASS, CATHEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|GASS, JUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|GATES, LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|HARTSHORN, LOGAN SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/15/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, ETHAN AARON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|HIXON, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|JEFFRIES, CAMERON SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JOHN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 74
Date of Birth: 09/30/1942
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KADE, JIMMY GILL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/23/1953
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KILGORE, CLARENCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVE, KEVIN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/14/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LYNN, CHUCK LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|MATHIS, ARIKA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLS, TABATHA RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|ODELL, THOMAS MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|PAYNE, JUSTIN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PORTER, ARIEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS (FACILIATING
|
|PULLIAM, PAUL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/17/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|RATCLIFF, HEATHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REMSON, KENNETH PHIL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/16/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, KEVIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|RODGERS, SPENCER LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROE, NATHAN DEAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SEXTON, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SIMMONS, TONIKA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, PHILLIP GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SOLOFF, DAVID BERYL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
|
|SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, SAMMIE JOE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (UNLAWFUL POSSESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
|
|WINFIELD, JASON RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YORK, CHASITY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|