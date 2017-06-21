Trial Of 8 Former Pilot Flying J Employees May Be Moved To Chattanooga

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The federal trial of eight former employees of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain may be held in Chattanooga.

Prosecutors and the defense have agreed to move it due to publicity about the case in Knoxville, where the company headquarters are located.

The highly successful firm was founded by members of the Haslam family.

The trial is set to start on Oct. 31.

Ten former Pilot employees have pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised rebates and discounts.

The firm paid a $92 million federal penalty. It spent $85 million on a class-action settlement with 5,500 trucking companies.