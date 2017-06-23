Police Blotter: Man Breaking Into Car Had Just Locked His Keys Inside; Panhandler Had Full Tank Of Gas

Friday, June 23, 2017

Police were notified that someone was trying to break into a vehicle's window at Mid Nite Oil on Lee Highway. Upon arrival, police learned that it was a misunderstanding. Gary M. Gengan reported that he had locked his vehicle with the keys inside and requested police for assistance. He did report that he was trying to break the window because he did not have much choice. The vehicle is leased from Alamo rental car from Washington, DC. Police contacted the rental company to assist Mr Gengan to open his vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to Highway 58 on a road rage incident. A woman stated that a man in a gray Mazda was following her on Interstate 75 to Highway 153 North. She then got off on Highway 58. The person continue to tailgate her. She attempted to get behind the vehicle so he could no longer tailgate her. The vehicle would not let her get behind or beside. She even signaled for him to pass her. Then the vehicle pulled up beside her and she threw her hands up as if to say what's the problem. That's when the driver threw a slushy drink through her window and got it all over her and her car. She was able to get the tag, which came back to a Jeep Laredo. After verifying the tag number and pulling up the name associated with the registration tag, the picture did not match the description of the driver.

* * *

A woman who visited Stringer's Ridge Park and gotten her car window broken out said there was a black male with large build with large dread locks and tattoos driving a new bright red VW Jetta with a drive out tag. She said before the officer arrived, this party pulled up to her car and started speaking with her. She said some other men noticed how uncomfortable she was and ran the party off. The woman said the other men told her that this person has been caught in the area before possibly trying to break in cars at the trail head parking lot. She said after the officer Smith left her, she noticed the suspicious person was parked less than a block away watching the area. She said this may possibly be the person who broke out her car window.

* * *

Kevin Crutcher said he was visiting a friend on Michael Lane. He pulled up in front of the residence and got out, leaving his vehicle running and unlocked. Next, he said an unknown suspect got inside his vehicle and drove away towards Tunnel Boulevard. He stated that a short time later a white male pulled up in a four-door SUV, stating that he had dropped the suspect off. However, the male did not hang around. Police issued a BOLO for the BMW,

* * *

A woman said she and her husband were at the movies at Northgate Mall between 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.. They had left their 2015 Ford Escape on the parking lot. While they were in the movies and unknown person tried to break into their vehicle. There were three cracks on the passenger side window where the attempt was made. The suspect did not gain entry to the vehicle.

* * *

Clyde Jones said he was staying at 120 E. 20th Street and he let his "friend", Vincent Mayes, borrow his blue 2016 Kia Sportage. He said he had tried to call Mr. Mayes several times but could not get him to pick up the phone and he will not return the vehicle. Mr. Jones rented the vehicle from Enterprise Rental car on Broad Street.

* * *

Erick Gatica said he had gotten up to get a drink of water when he heard someone taking his 2011 Toyota Sienna van from where it was parked on Edith Lane. Mr. Gatica immediately called police but was only able to make out that the suspect was a black male. He stated that the keys to the van were either in it or his Audi, which was unlocked. Police were unable to locate the van, but checked several streets surrounding the residence.

* * *

Police said a man was holding a sign on N. Terrace asking motorists for money. He stated that he had never panhandled before and was trying to get money to get to the VA Hospital in Murfresboro. He stated that he was a Navy veteran as well. The officer "explained to him that I give a warning for this violation the first time I get out with someone and then actions will take place afterwards to deter the offense from continuing." The man continued to deny knowing it was illegal and that he had never spoken with officers in the past. The officer checked the man for warrants, which came back negative. He did, however, have an incident from 2015 in which he used the same story with the officer who actually checked his gas tank gauge which showed full. The man claimed to not remember that incident. The officer "told him I would remain true to my word and give him a warning this one time and that if he is observed again he would be issued a citation or arrested for the continuation of the offense." The man crossed the roadway back to his vehicle proclaiming he would never panhandle again.

* * *

A patron at the Sports Barn at 301 Market St. said someone went into the locker room and took his silver iPhone 6+. He said he is not sure who took the phone but a person with the name of Jasmine Botello tried to register the phone. He was able to provide this information by using the find my iPhone app. He said searched the phone number associated with the new phone registration and it came back to a Ms. Delfina Lopez of Dalton Ga.

* * *

An employee at Carter's on Gunbarrel Road reported an unknown black female and black male entered the store and took her wallet from her locker in the stock room behind the sales floor. She stated while she was distracted by the man, who was acting suspiciously and exhibited an angry or agitated demeanor when associates asked if they could help him, the female suspect entered the stock room without their knowledge on two occasions and entered her locker. She said she confronted the female after finding her in the stock room and both parties left the store on foot. She said she only became aware of the theft of her wallet when her credit card company contacted her about suspicious charges. She said the suspects successfully used one card at the Target store nearby for a total amount of $412. She said they attempted two more charges shortly after that but were declined. She reported the subjects also used her other card for $406 and $1,218 charges. While an officer was taking this call, he heard dispatch put out a BOLO for two subjects who had attempted to use several credit cards at the nearby Home Depot before leaving the area. The officer followed up with loss prevention at Home Depot and observed footage from their cameras. He noted they were the same suspects from Carter's that he had seen on Carter's cameras.

* * *

The manager of Ulta at Northgate Mall said a black male and black female entered the store, selected nine fragances, placed them on the floor, and concealed them in a tan purse. Both subjects exited the store without paying for items. Total value of items is $1,000. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. This is the third theft involving the same suspects.