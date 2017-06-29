 Friday, June 30, 2017 72.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


DesJarlais, Hawkins Support Bills Designed To Curb Sanctuary Cities

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Thursday voted for legislation he said will supplement President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. He voted for Kate’s Law to strengthen penalties on deported aliens who return to the U.S. and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which would defund cities like San Francisco, where the local government refuses to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

     “Unfortunately, in my home state of Tennessee, the city of Nashville is considering the same dangerous policy,” said Rep.

DesJarlais (TN-04). “Sanctuary cities encourage illegal immigration across the southern border, where most deadly narcotics enter the country, as well as criminal gangs that transport them.”

     “They offer refuge to drug traffickers and violent criminals like the one who murdered Kate Steinie in San Francisco. With Nashville’s murder rate almost double what it was last year, and a drug epidemic plaguing Tennessee, the city council’s proposal to harbor illegal aliens – far from the humane idea its supporters describe – is reckless.”

He said the Nashville Council, "under pressure, will likely withdraw the controversial bill." Today’s No Sanctuary law would redirect Department of Justice funds to state and local governments whose law enforcement agencies comply with federal detainer and immigration-related requests.

    It includes a provision requiring the Department of Homeland Security to jail until deportation criminal aliens convicted of serious crimes. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court allowed President Trump’s temporary ban on travel from certain terror-prone countries to move forward “another victory for strong borders and national security,” said Rep. DesJarlais.

  He stated, “The federal government’s first duty is to protect U.S. citizens. I’m working with our great law enforcement agencies to keep terrorists and transnational gangs like MS-13 out of the United States."

Rep. DesJarlais said at the U.S. southern border, illegal immigration is down sharply. Domestically, arrests of convicted criminal aliens are up 20 percent. This year, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents have removed more foreign gang members than in all of 2016.

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) voted for both measures also. He noted that both bills address sanctuary cities, "which are cities that refuse to follow federal immigration law and harbor illegal immigrants."


He said, “America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens. But in certain cities across the country, people who came here illegally, including criminals, are given refuge. Not only does this practice erode the rule of law, it puts Americans at risk, such as Kathryn Steinle who was murdered by an illegal immigrant and seven-time convicted felon while walking with her father on a pier in San Francisco. These bills will help us end sanctuary cities and prevent more horrific crimes.

 

"H.R. 3003 strengthens current laws aimed at preventing sanctuary cities, cuts off certain federal grants for cities that have sanctuary policies, and mandates illegal immigrants arrested for drunk driving and other dangerous crimes are held by law enforcement during their removal proceedings." 

H.R. 3004, which is named after Kathryn Steinle, stiffens penalties for deported felons who return to the Unites States. 


June 30, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

June 29, 2017

DesJarlais, Hawkins Support Bills Designed To Curb Sanctuary Cities

June 29, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 23-29


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Thursday voted for legislation he said will supplement President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. He voted for Kate’s Law to strengthen penalties on deported ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 23-29: 06-24-17 Kenneth Wayne Leslie, 54, of 4798 West Side Drive, Louisville, KY arrested on charges of driving under the influence of ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

DesJarlais, Hawkins Support Bills Designed To Curb Sanctuary Cities

Congressman Scott DesJarlais on Thursday voted for legislation he said will supplement President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. He voted for Kate’s Law to strengthen penalties on deported aliens who return to the U.S. and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which would defund cities like San Francisco, where the local government refuses to cooperate with federal immigration ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preservation Apathy At The Choo Choo

Most have forgotten that the genesis of the rebirth of the riverfront, downtown, and the north shore was a historic preservation issue: the Walnut Street Bridge.    Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.    ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Mayor Saves His Hide

Some months ago, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger gathered a collection of Chattanooga’s best business minds to take a candid look at our embattled public school system. The group turned in a 70-page report of its findings and ideas. So after the County Commission thumbed down a tax increase for the 12 th straight year earlier this month, I have been watching for the mayor to ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Make It Two Straight Over M-Braves With Thursday's 4-1 Win

PEARL, Miss.  -- Travis Harrison homered and had two hits, and Kohl Stewart allowed just four hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Thursday. Stewart (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run. Chattanooga got on the board first in the third inning when T. J. White hit a three-run ... (click for more)

Dixie Youth Baseball: Day 2 District 6 Tourney

A big comeback win by Lookout Mountain and a shutout victory by Signal Mountain American highlighted Day 2 of the Dixie Youth Baseball District 6 tourney at Lookout Mountain's Nick F. Senter Field Game 1: Lookout Mtn 18, Signal Mountain National 17 A Davis Garrett game-winning RBI single capped a wild comeback win by the hosts in an elimination game. Signal Mtn jumped out ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors