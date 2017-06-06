Chattanooga Doctor "In Danger Of Losing Healthcare Coverage" Will Run For U.S. Congress

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Dr. Danielle Mitchell, a board-certified primary care and sports medicine physician, and independent business owner of a community healthcare clinic that serves over 1,300 people in Chattanooga, on Tuesday announced her candidacy for Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District. Dr. Mitchell said she aims to unseat Congressman Chuck Fleischmann in the November, 2018 midterm elections.

Dr. Mitchell plans to run a campaign based on the platform of “electing government officials who are trained to take care of people.” Dr. Mitchell says this platform prioritizes excellent “people policy” over partisan politics.

“Responsible governing should be less about who’s your favorite football team - your political party - and more about electing people who are trained to serve you and your family,” Dr. Mitchell said.

Dr. Mitchell said she "will work for sensible solutions that benefit the needs of all Tennesseans." These benefits include:

A focus on providing affordable healthcare for you and your family

Protecting medicare and social security from cuts

Improving your public education system by ensuring it is properly funded and affordable

Identifying and getting rid of corrupt politicians who protect private interests that greedily consume your tax investments

Ensuring that your hard-earned contributions are used to support key vital public services that directly benefit you and your family

Protecting a healthy environment so that your healthcare costs don’t go up because your surrounding environment is making you sick

Making sure that you and your family have access to jobs that pay you a fair livable wage for the hard work you do

Dr. Mitchell’s inspiration for running was initially sparked by the current fight to repeal what she believes is our “Constitution of Healthcare Rights,” the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. She said as a child growing up in the working-poor class, she and her family tragically lost her younger brother to a disease that could have been successfully managed, if her family had access to affordable healthcare. His untimely death occurred shortly after being denied access to medical care because of a lack of ability to pay for his medical bills.

Currently, as a small business owner, she relies on the ACA for her own healthcare coverage. After losing almost 100 pounds and completing six full-length Ironman triathlons she felt like she had finally become healthy after a lifelong battle with morbid obesity. She said she was devastated to learn that she too was vulnerable to the destructive perils of disease. After being diagnosed with a vascular condition which nearly led to the amputation of her entire right leg to her hip, she now says she “won the lottery of pre-existing conditions.”

In other words, she said "even as a physician with a 20-year career in medicine serving the healthcare needs of the community, a repeal of the ACA and its protections would potentially leave her without future access to life-saving care, just like millions of other hardworking Americans she is fighting for. Dr. Mitchell said she sees the proposed ACA repeal as one of many signs our government is out of touch with the needs of you and your family."

“I have spent my adult life listening to, problem solving, and caring for others,” Dr. Mitchell said. “Elected officials should be there to take care of you and our community. Why not elect someone who is trained to care for people?”

Dr. Mitchell said that being a healthcare professional, in addition to running all facets of a thriving business which serves more than 1,300 people, has trained her to solve difficult problems, make sense of a bloated and broken healthcare system that is similar to our government structure, advocate for hardworking people, all while executing responsible business practices and keeping a balanced budget.

“Practicing medicine in today’s world requires not only an extensive knowledge of illnesses and injuries, but also knowing how to help people navigate the costs of obtaining medicine and healthcare services they often can’t afford,” Dr. Mitchell said. “The complex and profit-centric labyrinth that is our healthcare system is much akin to what is wrong with our current government. It is my firm belief that a strong sense of ethics and a focus on caring for people applies not only in medicine, but should be the foundation of our government.”

“As your representative, I promise to hear all of your voices. I will work tirelessly to put the focus back on our citizens, and advocate for Tennessee’s most precious resource: you and your family.”

Highlights of Dr. Mitchell’s professional and personal accomplishments:

Board certified medical doctor (MD) Primary Care and Non-Operative Orthopedic Sports Medicine

Founder and sole proprietor of the Chattanooga Sports Institute and Center for Health, serving more than 1,300 patients in Chattanooga

First member of her immediate family to attend college

Lost nearly 100 pounds through proper nutrition and exercise and overcame a diagnosis of morbid obesity

7-time Ironman Triathlon finisher

Avid kayaker, hiker, bird watcher, gardener, home renovator, and cook







