Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BARNES, SHANNON MICHELLE

589 PINEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BATES, LAUREN E

1688 LOVE LANE HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY

4619 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOWERS, NICHOLAS A

108 BAKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CASSON, WHITNEY SHANNON

2884 OLD FEDERAL ROAD SOUTH CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER

5700 ROPER STREET APT9 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COATS, FRED H

3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 85 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRAWLEY, DUSTAN NATHANIEL

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FITTEN, ANITA MICHELLE

1910 WILSON ST Chattanooga, 374064219

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

GOLDRICK, JAMES EDWARD

7317 BUSHNELL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE

---

GOSSETT, AMANDA CHRISTINE

11252 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 373796511

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

HENDERSON, JOE EDWARD

9593 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGG BURGLARY)

---

HINES, KAREN L

536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OVER 1,000

BURGLARY

---

HINTON, JASON SCOTT

1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARYOF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

HUMPHREY, CARRIE SUZANNE

5908 LAKE RESORT TERR APT R223 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

---

JOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR

1205 BOYNTON DR APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

KELLER, SHANE MICHAEL

4218 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

KELLEY, JENNIFER LOUISE

6626 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211706

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

KELLOGG, MICHAEL T

1705 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LIBERTY, LACEY JOYCE

1009 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MARTIN, TULLIS ANTOINE

7165 TANGAR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MEADOWS, PHILIP MARTIN

717 SCENIC HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---MEYER, RODERICK JASON5345 COLLEDGEVIEW DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE663 WINDOW ROCK HIXSON, 373431420Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARREST( FELONY)ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOORE, KUCHAVA SHANAY2233 EAST 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MORRIS, ED NM6349 FISK AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NASH, KEVYN ALEXANDER1704 OLIVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OKKER, LEONARD JAMES951 HARTLINE DRIVE TRENTON, 30757Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PEREZ, DAVID1915 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PRITCHETT, TERESA3908 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RHODES, MARY LEANNA2652 WHITE STREET CLEVELAND, 373117062Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE)---RILEY, SHANDLE MARIE2327 BLACK OAK RIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---ROBERSON, TYASIZA1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISMTHEFT UNDER $1,000---ROBINSON, JAMES EDWARD4100 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---SCOTT, CORAL1705 READ AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT---SHERRILL, DANIELLE HEATHER2050 EAST FORK RD GREENVILLE, 37743Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT( CHILD SUPPORT)---SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9233 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---STEPHENS, MARTIN JOSEPH2712 OAK VILLAGE TRL DECATUR, 30032Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STEPP, ERIC DEMON3120 15TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM (DOMESTIC)---STRICKLAND, MARLENE DENISE1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---SULLIVAN, SANDRA9835 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE)---SUMMERS, GREGORY SCOTT511 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMPSON, ALICIA DANIELLE8533 OOLTEWAH HARRISON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VANDERGRIFF, BRANDY LEA825 NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALLACE, ONDA MARIE125 CHAD ST CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WARE, BRITTANY RENEE4021 DINTEY TRAIL PIONEER, 374061903Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolUSE OF STOLEN PLATESTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER S1,000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---WIGFALL, MARKITTA SUMMER1215 PEACHTREE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILSON, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER4431 KINGS LAKE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---WILSON, KIMBERLY ANN5829 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S---WILSON, SHAQUANN UNDRE SHERON4532 TOMBON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---WOOD, JAMES WILLIAM2 BUCKNER PLACE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---WRIGHT, MATTHEW STEVEN902 TROTTER LN HIXSON, 30757Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

