7 Arrested In Special Victims Unit Warrant Roundup; 6 Others Still Wanted

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Police Department's Special Victims Unit performed a warrant sweep netting seven arrests.
The eight officers who took part in the sweep continue attempts to locate six others who are wanted on outstanding warrants. Charges vary from aggravated assault to aggravated statutory rape to child abuse.
These are the six men still wanted by CPD:
|
Name
|
DOB
|
Charges
|
Photo
|
James Jenkins
|
6-24-87
|
Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary,
Child Abuse, Fraud, Theft, Vandalism
|
|
Tremaine Anderson
|
8-27-90
|
Aggravated Sexual Battery
|
|
Rocky Moorer
|
1-28-74
|
Aggravated Domestic Assault, Failure to Appear
|
|
Anthony J. Brooks
|
7-7-83
|
Aggravated Domestic Assault
|
|
Thomas Jenkins
|
6-19-75
|
Aggravated Domestic Assault
|
|
Mohammed F. Kahn
|
7-22-83
|
Aggravated Statutory Rape x 2
|