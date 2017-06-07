Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond Should Be Lowered For Man Who Killed His Son-In-Law At Ooltewah

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Criminal Court Judge Don Poole said he will rule later on whether a $500,000 bond should be lowered for Glen Allen Donaldson, who is charged with the murder last Dec. 29 of his son-in-law, Adam Levi, at the victim's home in Ooltewah.

Attorney Jerry Summers called the bond "totally excessive," while prosecutor Cameron Williams said it should be left as is. The prosecutor said there is a high likelihood that Donaldson will be convicted of either first-degree or second-degree murder.

He noted that the judge commented earlier that it appeared Donaldson had "execution style" carried out the killing of the 39-year-old Levi.

Attorney Summers said the victim was going through a divorce from Donaldson's daughter and one of her allegations was that he abused drugs. He said the toxicology report at the time of his death showed he had two and a half times the therapeutic amount of amphetamines in his system. He was taking the prescriptive drug adderall.

He said the body was found in front of the kitchen sink and there was a knife nearby.

Prosecutor Williams said the knife was not on the victim, but was in a dish drain by the sink.

He called a close friend of the victim, Russell Durand, who said he had never seen Levi show any aggression or hostility toward anyone. He said Adam Levi considered Glen Donaldson "an ally" in the wife's family and would sometimes correspond with him by text message.

The witness said Adam Levi was sad because he was getting to spend less time with his daughter, Olivia, due to the pending divorce.

He said, "It was hardest for him being away from Olivia. She was everything to him."

He said he stopped by the victim's house two days before the slaying and said he was acting normally.

Attorney Summers said the defendant's father and a family friend had offered to put up a property bond approaching $200,000. He said bondsman Mike Wade could get up a "coalition" for additional bond. He also said the defendant could be monitored with an electronic device.

The defendant had gone over to pick up some bed rails when the incident happened.

There were two prior hearings on the bond issue - on Feb. 6 and 13.

Prosecutor Williams offered to set a trial for as early as Oct. 10, but attorney Summers said he needed to further prepare for the case.