Witnesses Heard Loud Boom Before Plane Crash That Killed 4 People In Murray County

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom before a plane crashed in Murray County on Saturday afternoon, killing the four people aboard.

Federal officials were on the scene trying to determine what happened.

Authorities still have not released the names of the victims or told where they were traveling from and to.

The twin engine plane crashed around 4:45 p.m. at Ramhurst near Piney Hill Road.

Sheriff Gary Langford said the plane originated from Tennessee.

There was heavy rain and lightning in the area at the time of the crash.

Portions of the plane broke off and there was debris over a wide area.

Ramhurst is south of Chatsworth.